The Adaptation of NICKEL BOYS by Colson Whitehead Will Open New York Film Festival

The film adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Nickel Boys will open this year’s New York Film Festival. Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson will star as the Black Jim Crow era teenagers who suffer great abuse while living out a sentence in a juvenile reform center that was based on the real life Dozier School in Florida.

The school opened in 1900 in Florida, and over its 100+ year history, it gained a reputation as a site of horrific child abuse. Whitehead’s 2019 novel, and now its film adaptation, shed a light on all that went on at the reform school.

The adaptation was directed by RaMell Ross, and other cast members include Daveed Diggs, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Hamish Linklater, and Fred Hechinger. It will open the New York Film Festival on September 27 at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

