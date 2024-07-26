The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
Lately, the most read books on Goodreads have stayed pretty similar from week to week. That’s why it’s surprising to see a new title in the #1 spot, and a self-published book at that! Play Along by Liz Tomforde was #7 last week, but it has jumped all the way to #1 this week. Interestingly, it was the #1 most read book in South Africa last week, so they were ahead of the curve there. The rest of the books in the top five are familiar titles, but a few have also slipped out of the top five after many weeks, like The Women by Kristin Hannah, which is now at #7. The A Court of Thorns and Roses and Empyrean (Fourth Wing) series are still in the top ten, but not the top five anymore.
Since most of these books are the same as last week, I’ve also added in the most read books from a few countries. This time, Canada, the Netherlands, and Puerto Rico. Now, let’s get into the five most read books on Goodreads this week.
#5:
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
The latest in the Part of Your World romance series has dropped from #4 last week to #5 this time. It was marked as read by almost 19,000 readers this week and has a 4.4 rating.
Canada: Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
The Netherlands: Powerless by Lauren Roberts
Puerto Rico: The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
#4:
Reckless by Lauren Roberts
Last week, this sequel to the popular romantasy novel Powerless was the #1 most read book on Goodreads, but it’s already slid down several spots. It was marked as read by 19,000 users and has an average rating of 4.2.
Canada: The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
The Netherlands: Play Along by Liz Tomforde
Puerto Rico: A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
#3:
Funny Story by Emily Henry
Emily Henry’s newest romance is holding strong in the #3 spot three months after its release date. It was read by 21,000 Goodreads users and has a 4.3 average rating.
Canada: This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune
The Netherlands: Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
Puerto Rico: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
#2:
The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
This is the newest book in the Housemaid series, and it’s still solidly in the second spot. It was read by almost 23,000 users and has an average rating of 3.9.
Canada: Funny Story by Emily Henry
The Netherlands: Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Puerto Rico: Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez
#1:
Play Along by Liz Tomforde
And now, the new addition to the list, which has catapulted into the #1 spot! This baseball romance is the fourth book in the Windy City series, which started with Mile High. It was read by almost 52,000 users last week — that’s more than twice the readers of second most read book of the week! It has a 4.6 rating.
Canada: Play Along by Liz Tomforde
The Netherlands: Reckless by Lauren Roberts
Puerto Rico: Play Along by Liz Tomforde
Two New Books Out This Week You Should Know About
Unfortunately, the most read books on Goodreads tend not to be diverse by any definition of the word. So, here are a couple of new books out this week that deserve wider readership. These are both Erica Ezeifedi’s recommendations, and you can find more at her roundup of The Best New Book Releases Out July 23, 2024.
Linh Ly is Doing Just Fine by Thao Votang
This cover simply gives. It gives color and style, but also a mood. A mood that Votang handles with a point-blank kind of humor.
As you might have guessed, Linh Ly is not actually doing fine. She’s 27 and her mother has starting dating a coworker. Thing is, her mother doesn’t have the best record with men—as is evident by Linh Ly’s traumatic childhood. So, Linh decides to spy on her mother and follow her around on dates, which helps distract her from the absolute nothingness of her own dating life…and the shooting that happened at the university where Linh works.
Jewel Me Twice by Charish Reid
Five years ago, Celeste St. Pierre first met Magnus Larsson, and the two pro thieves hit it off. Together, they stole jewels, and tussled in the sheets. Now she’s running an antique store in Manhattan and has cut ties with Magnus ever since their last disastrous job together. But their mentor’s last wish, for the two of them to pull off one last, grand heist, throws the two back together. Each has a grudge against the other, but their journey thieving across Europe could change things.
If you’re looking for more buzzy books, check out The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Best New Books Out in August, According to Indie Booksellers
- GOD OF THE WOODS by Liz Moore to Be Adapted
- The Adaptation of NICKEL BOYS by Colson Whitehead Will Open New York Film Festival
- Romantasy, #BookTok Help Book Sales in First Half of 2024
- The Hugo Awards Disqualified Hundreds of Votes for One Finalist as Fraudulent
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
- The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, According to NYT Readers
- Disability Futures Fellows Announced — Half of Which Are Writers and Poets