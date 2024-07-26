The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

Lately, the most read books on Goodreads have stayed pretty similar from week to week. That’s why it’s surprising to see a new title in the #1 spot, and a self-published book at that! Play Along by Liz Tomforde was #7 last week, but it has jumped all the way to #1 this week. Interestingly, it was the #1 most read book in South Africa last week, so they were ahead of the curve there. The rest of the books in the top five are familiar titles, but a few have also slipped out of the top five after many weeks, like The Women by Kristin Hannah, which is now at #7. The A Court of Thorns and Roses and Empyrean (Fourth Wing) series are still in the top ten, but not the top five anymore.

Since most of these books are the same as last week, I’ve also added in the most read books from a few countries. This time, Canada, the Netherlands, and Puerto Rico. Now, let’s get into the five most read books on Goodreads this week.