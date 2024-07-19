The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

This week’s list of the most read books on Goodreads has shifted dramatically from last week! Get ready for a whole new batch of titles you’ve never heard of! I’m kidding. It’s identical, except two books have swapped spots. But which two?? You’ll have to read on to find out!

To keep things interesting, I’ve also featured some of the most read books on Goodreads from different countries. This time: Belgium, Italy, and South Africa. Most of these are familiar titles, including The Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros and Yellowface by R.F. Kuang. Others were new to me, though, like L’età fragile by Donatella Di Pietrantonio, which looks to be literary fiction about a mother and daughter that’s only available in Italian. One of the most read books in South Africa was Play Along (Windy City #4) by Liz Tomforde, which on second glance is #7 worldwide and is the #1 most popular book on the StoryGraph this week. It’s a baseball romance that is the fourth in a popular series. Now, onto the five most read books on Goodreads this week!