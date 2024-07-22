The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

The Runebreakers Comicbook The Runebreakers, the beloved fantasy webcomic created by Cearnach Grimm, is a laugh-out-loud journey through the absurdities and mishaps that every gamer, role-player or fantasy fan knows all too well. Runebreakers offers a delightful escape into a world where the only thing more unpredictable than the dice rolls are the antics of the adventuring party themselves. This book brings the successful comic panels from the webcomic series (and adds a few new stories). You'll meet genies that are hard of hearing, thirsty dwarves and drunk dragons (or was it the other way around?) and a wizard who fails at every spell.

Every bestseller list has its own set of criteria and uses its own data, which means they can vary quite a bit. That’s why we mash them together to try to get a sense of the overall bestselling books of the moment. This week looks pretty similar to last week, but we do have two new titles: A Death in Cornwall by Daniel Silva, which is book #24(!) in the Gabriel Allon mystery series, and Reckless by Lauren Roberts, the second book in the Powerless romantic fantasy trilogy.

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.