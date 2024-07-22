The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Every bestseller list has its own set of criteria and uses its own data, which means they can vary quite a bit. That’s why we mash them together to try to get a sense of the overall bestselling books of the moment. This week looks pretty similar to last week, but we do have two new titles: A Death in Cornwall by Daniel Silva, which is book #24(!) in the Gabriel Allon mystery series, and Reckless by Lauren Roberts, the second book in the Powerless romantic fantasy trilogy.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, and Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah
The Housemaid Is Watching by Freida McFadden
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Death in Cornwall by Daniel Silva (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Reckless by Lauren Roberts (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, Amazon)
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
On Call by Anthony Fauci (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
