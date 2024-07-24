The Best Book Club Book of the Summer

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As the writer for our In the Club newsletter, which focuses on all things book clubs, I stay knee-deep in some book club shenanigans. And this summer, there seems to be one book in particular that’s making the book club rounds. Now, a little overlap in book choice among the online book clubs I follow is not necessarily unheard of—last year’s Book Club It Girls were Yellowface and Chain-Gang All-Stars—but this instance seems to be a little more than those, especially since this one book in particular is the book club selection for several book clubs at the same time.

That book is The God of the Woods by Liz Moore. The historical mystery has been named July's book club pick for The Barnes & Noble Book Club and the Indie Next List, is one of the Book of the Month selections, is a bonus read for the CBS New York Book Club, and Maureen Corrigan from The Washington Post said it "should be your next summer mystery." Suffice it to say, The God of the Woods is That Girl, so I decided to read it and have a little Deep Divey book club breakdown.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use First off, the mystery has a blurb that is a little more enticing than your usual mystery. It tells how, one early morning in a summer camp in 1975, a 13-year-old girl goes missing. When one of Camp Emerson’s counselors goes to check on her charges, she finds the bed of Barbara Van Laar empty, with no trace of the girl to be found. On top of that, she’s the daughter, and current only child, of the owners of the camp—the wealthy Van Laars, who employ a good chunk of the small Adirondack town. On top of that, this isn’t the first Van Laar child to go missing. The first one who did, the Van Laar’s first and only son, Bear, went missing 14 years ago and was never found. The story is unfolded over nearly 500 pages—every inch of which felt well used—parsed by chapters that switch not only in perspective, but also in time. We start off with camp counselor Louise in 1975, when she discovers Barbara’s missing, and quickly conjures up some fallacies to cover some irresponsible camp counselor activities. We then learn about what Barbara’s bunkmate, Tracy, was doing two months prior and then move over to Barbara’s mother, Alice. At any point in the book, you could find yourself learning about everything from a camp counselor’s personal struggles two years prior, to how a teenage Alice Ward was courted by a late-twenties Peter Van Laar in the ’50s. Early on, we find out that something’s not quite right with the Van Laars. Apart from missing children, they are woefully detached from normal people. And though they provide employment for the town through their enormous house—named Self Reliance—and through the camp they own, many of the townspeople people look on them with a healthy bit of suspicion. They’re not the only suspicious ones, though. There’s also a rumor of a ghost roaming the woods that surrounds the camp, and a serial killer who used to stalk the area years ago has escaped prison…