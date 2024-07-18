The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, According to NYT Readers

Last week, the New York Times completed their list of the 100 best books of the 21st century. The list came as a result of the input of a host of authors, poets, critics, and other book enthusiasts — including our very own Jeff O’Neal and Rebecca Schinsky.

One interesting component of the list is its interactive features. As you read over each book, you can check a box that says “I’ve read it,” or “I want to read it.” And, since readers are nothing if not opinionated, the New York Times also gave space for comments.

They shared what their readers had to say about the list (one Sarah Allan from Cincinnati, for example, was left “speechless” by the exclusion of Lauren Groff on the original list. Speechless!), and they’ve even created a way for readers to submit their own choices for the 100 best books of the 21st century.