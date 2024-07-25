GOD OF THE WOODS by Liz Moore to Be Adapted
Sony is adapting Liz Moore’s novels The Unseen World and The God of the Woods, which we just wrote about as being Thee Book of the Summer.
The plan is for both adaptations to be developed as series, with the same executive producers as Sony’s adaptation of Liz Moore’s Long Bright River: Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty.
The Unseen World, a 2016 novel, follows a woman unearthing secrets about her brilliant father from his time working in a computer science lab in Boston in the ’80s, while The God of the Woods peels back the layers of the case of a 13-year-old girl who goes missing while at camp in the ’70s.
To read more about Sony’s relationship with Moore’s works, visit Deadline.
