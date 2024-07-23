The Hugo Awards Disqualified Hundreds of Votes for One Finalist as Fraudulent

Another year, another Hugo Awards controversy. It’s been ten years since the awards first had to deal with the “sad puppies” (and then “rabid puppies”) campaign, which involved backlash against increased nominations for women authors and authors of color on the ballot. Trying to solve this problem has plagued the awards since. Then, in 2023, the awards were held in China, and it came out that several works — including some of the biggest SFF books of the year, like Babel by R.F. Kuang — had been deemed ineligible for political reasons, in an effort not to offend the Chinese government. This was covered up for months, until emails leaked that showed the whole censorious story.

Now, the 2024 awards have their own controversy. The Hugo administration subcommittee has issued a statement saying that they have disqualified hundreds of votes for one finalist — representing 377 of the 3,813 total votes — for being fraudulent. The subcommittee says the votes included “obvious fake names” as well as a series of voters who had the same name except for changing one letter.