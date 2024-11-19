Reading List Roundup: The First “Best of 2024” Book Lists

The Best Books of 2024

Publishers Weekly is always one of the first to come out with their Best Of the Year list, and I always find it to be an…interesting selection. There are the titles that you just assume are going to show up on every list (this year, it’s James and Intermezzo), but there are also a lot of titles that I’m unfamiliar with. My favorite end-of-the-year lists tend to tap into popular appeal more than the Publishers Weekly list does, but to each their own. Maybe this list really speaks to you and your patrons’ reading interests! And then there are also a couple of (non-Publishers Weekly) lists for the best horror of 2024 and the best romantasy of 2024.