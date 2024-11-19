tan-skinned young Black woman or teen reading in a library
Check Your Shelf

Reading List Roundup: The First “Best of 2024” Book Lists

The best books of the year lists have begun! Plus, the most exciting books out in November, library display ideas, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Katie McLain Horner

Contributing Editor

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has an MLIS from the University of Illinois and works full time as a Circulation & Reference Manager in Illinois. She has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying and takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers. When she's not at work, she's at home watching the Cubs with her cats and her cardigan collection. Other hobbies include scrapbooking, introducing more readers to the Church of Tana French, and convincing her husband that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

View All posts by Katie McLain Horner

I have your collection development resources this week: November new releases, the first of the Best of 2024 lists, and some themed book lists to help generate display ideas.

November New Releases

Here are November’s most buzzworthy books, as chosen by Amazon, CBC, Epic Reads, L.A. Times, LitHub (SFF, poetry), New York Times, and Town & Country. And then, of course, we have key November titles selected by Book Rioters, so make sure to check out our general picks, along with romance, mystery/thrillers, horror, SFF, historical fiction, nonfiction, queer titles, children’s books, and comics/graphic novels.

The Best Books of 2024

james cover

Publishers Weekly is always one of the first to come out with their Best Of the Year list, and I always find it to be an…interesting selection. There are the titles that you just assume are going to show up on every list (this year, it’s James and Intermezzo), but there are also a lot of titles that I’m unfamiliar with. My favorite end-of-the-year lists tend to tap into popular appeal more than the Publishers Weekly list does, but to each their own. Maybe this list really speaks to you and your patrons’ reading interests! And then there are also a couple of (non-Publishers Weekly) lists for the best horror of 2024 and the best romantasy of 2024.

Display Ideas & Resources

Native American Heritage Month

Cozy, Escapist Reads (Gee, I wonder why?)

Books For Foodies

Which of these books would you be most likely to pull from a library display?

If you’re reading this newsletter online and want library-relevant dispatches in your inbox, sign up for Check Your Shelf here.