Reading List Roundup: The First “Best of 2024” Book Lists
I have your collection development resources this week: November new releases, the first of the Best of 2024 lists, and some themed book lists to help generate display ideas.
November New Releases
Here are November’s most buzzworthy books, as chosen by Amazon, CBC, Epic Reads, L.A. Times, LitHub (SFF, poetry), New York Times, and Town & Country. And then, of course, we have key November titles selected by Book Rioters, so make sure to check out our general picks, along with romance, mystery/thrillers, horror, SFF, historical fiction, nonfiction, queer titles, children’s books, and comics/graphic novels.
The Best Books of 2024
Publishers Weekly is always one of the first to come out with their Best Of the Year list, and I always find it to be an…interesting selection. There are the titles that you just assume are going to show up on every list (this year, it’s James and Intermezzo), but there are also a lot of titles that I’m unfamiliar with. My favorite end-of-the-year lists tend to tap into popular appeal more than the Publishers Weekly list does, but to each their own. Maybe this list really speaks to you and your patrons’ reading interests! And then there are also a couple of (non-Publishers Weekly) lists for the best horror of 2024 and the best romantasy of 2024.
Display Ideas & Resources
Native American Heritage Month
Cozy, Escapist Reads (Gee, I wonder why?)
Books For Foodies
Which of these books would you be most likely to pull from a library display?
