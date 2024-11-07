5 Amazing New Native American Picture Books

I will read any and all books by Traci Sorell and Michaela Goade, and this team-up is phenomenal. A young Cherokee girl is moving out of her city home. She says goodbye to her favorite tree, to the swing on it, to the house with the stair railing she loves to ride down, but she is not sad about the change. Fewer animal relatives visit, and she’s eager to head to her true home, closer to family and closer to nature. When she and her mom arrive, family helps them unpack, then she and her child family members explore the nature surrounding her true home. This is a lovely and warm celebration of change, nature, and family.