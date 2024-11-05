November is really fantasy-heavy, full of stories of magic and danger (and so many faeries!) There’s a magic investigator seeking the source of evil enchanted artifacts in the 1930s; a village outcast kidnapped by faeries who gets caught in a rebellion; a young woman searching for the truth of her family in a realm of faeries and monsters; a first-paw account of Dorothy’s visit to Oz from Toto’s perspective; the debut novel of a legendary comic book writer; a daughter who must rescue her kidnapped mother from a witch in the dark woods; two siblings learning about magic and the world through Jewish folklore; and more!

Now, my little darklings, it’s time to build your book nest; and don’t forget to set out the milk and honey for the faeries. (Because they bite when they’re unhappy.)