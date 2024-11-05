Remember, Remember the SFF of November: 9 Knockout New Books Out November 2024
The leaves have all turned and the chill is in the air (at least here in Maine), which makes for great reading weather. And what better way to celebrate the changing of the seasons than curling up with a good book? So today we’re sharing nine knockout new sci-fi and fantasy books out in November 2024 for doing just that. There’s just something magical about a warm blanket, a hot drink, and reading a good book indoors. (Because it’s hard to hold a Kindle in the cold November rain.) (Sorry, not sorry.)
November is really fantasy-heavy, full of stories of magic and danger (and so many faeries!) There’s a magic investigator seeking the source of evil enchanted artifacts in the 1930s; a village outcast kidnapped by faeries who gets caught in a rebellion; a young woman searching for the truth of her family in a realm of faeries and monsters; a first-paw account of Dorothy’s visit to Oz from Toto’s perspective; the debut novel of a legendary comic book writer; a daughter who must rescue her kidnapped mother from a witch in the dark woods; two siblings learning about magic and the world through Jewish folklore; and more!
Now, my little darklings, it’s time to build your book nest; and don’t forget to set out the milk and honey for the faeries. (Because they bite when they’re unhappy.)
The Best New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Out November 2024
The Improvisers: A Murder & Magic Novel by Nicole Glover (Harper Voyager, November 5, 2024)
The Conductors and The Undertakers are two excellent historical fantasy novels in Nicole Glover’s Murder & Magic series. Now we get an exciting standalone novel in that world, about magic investigator and barnstorming pilot Velma Frye. When she is put on the trail of dangerous objects across the country that cause harm, she must use her celestial magic and investigative skills to find out who is behind their evil enchantments.
The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong (Ace, November 5, 2024)
For fantasy fans looking for a cozy novel to read during the colder weather, there’s this debut! It’s about a wandering immigrant fortune teller, Tao, who travels with her mule, telling small fortunes. Small as in: when the bread will rise and who the barmaid will kiss. Never a big fortune—never again. But when she is asked to aid in the search for a lost child, she gains the company of a ragtag crew and a magical cat, and she must decide if she can trust people again.
Toto by A. J. Hackwith (Ace, November 12, 2024)
Everyone’s favorite Little Dog Too—Toto—gets his chance to tell his side of his visit to Oz in this witty retelling. Toto tries his hardest to keep Dorothy out of trouble after they wind up in a strange land, but she doesn’t seem to want to listen. But that’s teenagers for you. So instead, Toto will have to save the day himself as she makes bad decision after bad decision. It’s a snarky, clever retelling with a lot of humor and heart.
Servant of Earth (The Shards of Magic) by Sarah Hawley (Ace, November 12, 2024)
Kenna Heron is an outcast in her village, considered half-feral, and looked down on by others. But when she is kidnapped by the Fae, she will need her fierce determination to survive. Made the servant in the faeries’ underground kingdom, Kenna must help her mistress succeed in six trials to become heir of the Earth House. Failure means death, for both of them. But a secret rebellion against the faerie king is starting, led by a handsome rebel, and Kenna will be forced to choose a side.
The Courting of Bristol Keats by Mary E. Pearson (Flatiron Books, November 12, 2024)
In this new lush romantasy, Bristol Keats has been struggling to care for her sisters after the death of her parents. Then she starts receiving letters from an aunt she didn’t know about, telling Bristol that she can help them—and that her father might still be alive. Because it turns out, their father is actually from a whole different world, a realm with fae, monsters, and magic. Bristol must travel there and face great danger if she wants to save him and learn the truth of their lives. If she can stay alive, that is.
We Shall Be Monsters by Alyssa Wees (Del Rey, November 12, 2024)
Exciting news—it’s another book with faeries! Virginia should have listened to her mother all those years ago about going into the woods near their antique shop in Michigan. But she didn’t, and so her true love was cursed by a witch just days before her daughter Gemma was born. Now it’s Gemma’s turn to disobey her mother about the woods, and when she crosses a line, her mother is kidnapped by the witch. Gemma must enter the land of faeries to find her and break the family curse.
Red Sonja: Consumed by Gail Simone (Orbit, November 19, 2024)
Rounding out the new releases for adults is the debut novel of comic book writer Gail Simone! She is reimagining the story of legendary warrior Red Sonja, the famous fiery She-Devil of Hyrkania. When she starts hearing voices in her sleep and the rumors of strange creatures climbing from the ground reach her, she will have to return to her homeland to fight possibly her scariest opponent yet—her past.
The Best New Children’s Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Out November 2024
Golemcrafters by Emi Watanabe Cohen (Levine Querido, November 12, 2024)
This is a beautiful story of magic and Jewish lore about two siblings, Faye and Shiloh. Faye is unsure how to protect her brother from the bullies tormenting him. But when a mysterious package arrives containing a block of clay, Faye and Shiloh will soon learn a craft taught to members of their family and be taken on a magical spring break by their grandfather. Can the lessons they learn about heritage and hatred help them fight Shiloh’s bullies and face any obstacles they encounter growing up?
Beanie the Bansheenie by Eoin Colfer and Steve McCarthy (Candlewick, November 12, 2024)
This is an utterly gorgeous 64-page story book about Irish folklore from the imagination behind Artemis Fowl! A banshee is a harbinger of doom, a supernatural spirit that attaches itself to a person when they are born and who gives off a terrible howl when that person’s death is near. But Beanie is a baby banshee, a bansheenie, who changes her fate when she decides to assist Rose and her family instead of waiting for Rose’s final moments to make herself known. It is a sweet story of love, folklore, and fate, with some of the most amazing illustrations I’ve seen.
Bonus New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Out in November
Because I can’t just stop at ten books, in November, be sure to watch for the sequels Breath of Oblivion by Maurice Broaddus, Before We Forget Kindness by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, Kalyna the Cutthroat by Elijah Kinch Spector, and The Lotus Empire by Tasha Suri.
There are also a bunch of amazing SFF titles out in paperback this month, including The Tainted Cup by Robert Jackson Bennett, The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon, Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson, and Like Thunder: The Desert Magician’s Duology by Nnedi Okorafor.
