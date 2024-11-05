10 of the Best New Queer Books Out in November 2024
November isn’t a big publishing month this year; publishers generally want their books not to get lost in the U.S. election coverage. Still, while the first week is a bit quiet in terms of new releases, there are some fantastic new books coming out this month including plenty of great new queer books out November 2024.
I haven’t included any sequels below, but there are some great ones out this month, including The Lotus Empire (Burning Kingdoms #3) by Tasha Suri, Pansies (Spires #4) by Alexis Hall, and I Am the Dark That Answers When You Call (I Feed Her to the Beast #2) by Jamison Shea.
These new queer books out in November include gay literary fiction, an F/F romance with a trans main character, a bisexual time travel romance, queer sci-fi, an M/M Christmas YA romance, a Two-Spirit middle grade graphic novel, and more. I’ve included my own picks as well as some recommendations from my fellow Book Rioters. Let’s get into the books!
Something Close to Nothing by Tom Pyun (Gay Fiction)
Winston Kang and Jared Cahill are the perfect couple and are about to introduce a baby to their family. When they fly to Cambodia to meet the surrogate carrying their child, though, Wynn panics. He decides he can’t give up on being a hip-hop dancer and abandons Jared at the airport. As he travels around the world trying to live his dream, Jared worries that he won’t be able to provide everything his daughter needs, especially when it comes to growing up Asian American. This is told from alternating points of view and questions what it means to finally grow up.
Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-Zǐ (Sapphic Historical Fiction)
Framed as a found text, Taiwan Travelogue follows a young Japanese novelist who travels from her home of Nagasaki to Taiwan in the late 1930s, hoping to experience island life and eat as much authentic Taiwanese food as possible. She’s paired up with an interpreter who shepherds her all across Taiwan and proves to be an excellent cook. Despite the growing attraction between the two, Chizuru, the translator, keeps her distance. It’s only later, once they’ve been separated, that Chizuko begins to understand why. —Rachel Brittain
Make Room for Love by Darcy Liao (Trans F/Cis F Romance)
Y’all. This cover. I honestly don’t even care what this book is about because I want it just as a trophy. But it doesn’t matter, because the plot! The PLOT! Mira, a trans woman who is pretty sure she’s only into men, winds up staying with a gorgeous butch named Isabel after an incident with her ex in a club. The pair make great roommates, but Mira doesn’t understand what these feelings are that she’s developing for Isabel. And she really doesn’t want to get hurt again. I love a good roommates slow-burn! —Jessica Pryde
Time and Tide by J.M. Frey (Bisexual F/F Time Travel Romance)
Regency, but make it time travel! Okay, y’all. This is my most anticipated book of the rest of the year. You have Sam, a bisexual woman living in the modern day, who is the sole survivor of a plane crash in the Atlantic. Never fear, for she is rescued…in 1805! When some kind of betrayal happens upon the ship on which she’s rescued, she’s taken in by the ship captain’s sisters, one of whom will go on to write the first lesbian kiss in British literature. You see where this one is going, right? —Jessica Pryde
The Last Hour Between Worlds by Melissa Caruso (Sapphic Fantasy Mystery)
This is the first book in a new series that stars investigator Kembral Thorne. This is her night off, though, and she means to enjoy these few hours off from taking care of her newborn. Of course, this is a mystery, so things at this New Year’s party don’t go smoothly. People are dropping dead—and that’s only the beginning of the problems. The party is sinking through layers of reality, and the further down the go, the less things make sense, and the smaller the chance they can ever return. She’ll have to partner up with her nemesis, cat burglar Rika Nonesuch, to solve the mystery and save the city.
Hungry Heart (Volume 1) by Jem Milton (M/M Graphic Novel)
Laurie can’t believe his luck when he gets the chance to interview celebrity chef Oryan Adjei. Laurie watched him on Great British Kitchen Trials when they were both teenagers, and he’s idolized him ever since. As they get to know each other, Laurie realizes Oryan’s life isn’t as glamorous as it looks on the outside. Despite trying to keep things professional, over a series of interviews in coffee shops and restaurants across London, they bond over their shared love of food. But dating a celebrity comes with a whole lot of complications—can their budding romance survive it?
Rani Choudhury Must Die by Adiba Jaigirdar (Sapphic YA Contemporary)
You might remember Adiba Jaigirdar as the author of Hani and Ishu’s Guide to Fake Dating, The Henna Wars, and more. Now, she’s back with a sapphic YA revenge story. Meghna and Rani used to be best friends, but now they’re bitter rivals. They call a truce, though, when they realize they’re dating the same guy and team up to get revenge — by developing an app to expose cheaters that will hopefully win the European Young Scientist Exhibition. As they reluctantly work together, they begin to realize there’s chemistry between them. (Get it? Because it’s a science competition?)
Flopping in a Winter Wonderland by Jason June (M/M YA Holiday Romance)
Halloween is in the rearview mirror, which means it’s holiday romances’ time to shine. (Another M/M holiday romance out this month is A Homemade Hanukkah by Eliana West.) This YA rom-com is set in a year-round Christmas theme park, where Kris is fighting for his uncle to be the town’s first gay Santa. Meanwhile, Aaron is trying to stop his brother Casey from chasing after Raquel, Casey’s ex. After a chance encounter, Kris agrees to help Aaron keep his brother away from Raquel. But as they scheme together, it becomes harder to deny the sparks flying between them.
I Shall Never Fall in Love by Hari Conner (Queer, Nonbinary YA Historical Graphic Novel)
George inherited their family’s failing estate. That’s not their only issue though. They’re also having complicated feelings about best friend Eleanor and have to ensure they never get caught dressing in men’s clothes.
Meanwhile, Eleanor is someone who strives to be right in all she does. The challenge she has is never finding a boy who has felt quite right for her. Her time with George and cousin Charlotte is much more enjoyable. At least until a surprise suitor comes to town and now, Eleanor has to face some feelings and thoughts she never has before. Not to mention that that suitor might come between her and the two people she cares most about in the world.
A joyfully queer Jane Austen mashup retelling with the flavor of The Prince and the Dressmaker sounds fantastic, doesn’t it? —Kelly Jensen
The Ribbon Skirt by Cameron Mukwa (Two-Spirit Middle Grade Graphic Novel)
Two-Spirit Anishinaabe illustrator Cameron Mukwa makes his debut with this middle grade graphic novel starring a Two-Spirit kid. Anang is nonbinary and wants to wear a ribbon skirt for an upcoming powwow, but they’re not sure how others will react. They set out on a journey to gather the materials, asking their friends and family, as well as the turtles, the crows, and the lake for help. It’s gotten starred reviews from Publishers Weekly, School Library Journal, and Booklist.
