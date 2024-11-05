10 of the Best New Queer Books Out in November 2024

George inherited their family’s failing estate. That’s not their only issue though. They’re also having complicated feelings about best friend Eleanor and have to ensure they never get caught dressing in men’s clothes.

Meanwhile, Eleanor is someone who strives to be right in all she does. The challenge she has is never finding a boy who has felt quite right for her. Her time with George and cousin Charlotte is much more enjoyable. At least until a surprise suitor comes to town and now, Eleanor has to face some feelings and thoughts she never has before. Not to mention that that suitor might come between her and the two people she cares most about in the world.

A joyfully queer Jane Austen mashup retelling with the flavor of The Prince and the Dressmaker sounds fantastic, doesn’t it? —Kelly Jensen