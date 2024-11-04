10 of the Best New Children’s Books Out November 2024
Happy November! The trees are fully embracing fall colors now, the weather is delightfully crisp, and I’ve pulled out all my cardigans. It’s the perfect time of year, right before we transition into winter. While, usually, November is a slow month for new children’s book releases, this November is different. I had so many amazing November children’s book releases to choose from this year. I narrowed it down to these ten November children’s book releases: five picture books and five middle grade novels. I loved every single one of them.
In picture books, I review several books that celebrate Black and Brown joy and family, as well as a moving Black history picture book and an elaborate and hilarious seek-and-find. In middle grade, I review five very different books: a hilarious graphic novel, a North Korean refugee story, a summer camp book full of friend drama, a gorgeous Jewish fantasy, and an action-packed survival story.
No matter the reader, I have something for everyone on this list of November children's book releases.
New Children’s Books of November 2024: Picture Books
The Doll Test: Choosing Equality by Carole Boston Weatherford & David Elmo Cooper (November 5; Carolrhoda Books)
This memorable and uniquely told nonfiction picture book tells the story of school desegregation through the eyes of the dolls that were used in the doll test. If you’ve never heard of the doll test, it was developed by Black research psychologists Kenneth and Mamie Clark in the 1940s. They presented children in segregated schools with two dolls, one Black and one white, and asked them questions about the dolls, like which doll they liked best, which doll was “nice,” which doll was “bad,” etc. The heartbreaking results showed that Black children in segregated schools thought of themselves as bad, and were ashamed of their skin color. This research was integral in the Brown v. Board of Education case that helped put an end to segregated schools. This picture book depicts both the doll test and the fight to end desegregation in schools in simple, accessible, and moving prose, accompanied by striking sepia illustrations. The decision to tell the story from the dolls’ perspective is especially striking. It’s a great conversation starter.
Alfie Explores A to Z by Jeff Drew (November 5; Random House Books for Young Readers)
My daughter and I spent a solid hour pouring over this seek-and-find, alphabetical picture book last night. It’s a large book with gorgeous, inventive, and hilarious illustrations on every page. The frame story is bookworm Alfie trying to find his pet dust bunny Betty in a collection of A-Z books. Each book title and everything inside the book’s illustration begins with the designated letter. For instance, in An Awesome Assembly of Animals (A), there are aliens, anteaters, applause, angel cats holding angel food cake, and more. In A Pizza Party in the Park (P), there are polar bears, pigs, pumas, pterodactyls, pails, and more. Each page also has Alfie and Betty, if readers can find them. The rhyming text is funny and gives more things for readers to find. I especially appreciate that Drew gives a diagram of everything in each illustration in the back. Too few seek-and-finds do that nowadays!
The Band in Our Basement by Kelly J. Baptist & Jenin Mohammed (November 12; Abrams Books for Young Readers)
This joyful picture book reminded me of my childhood days listening to my mom play piano when I was supposed to be asleep. The two children in this picture book have to contend with an entire jazz band in the basement, their daddy’s band. At first, they dance in their beds, but soon enough, the siblings sneak out, dodging bandmates and Mama to sneak into the basement. But — surprise, surprise! — Mama is downstairs singing with the band and is all too knowing about what her children are up to. The sing-song rhythm of this picture book makes it a delight to read aloud and perfectly encapsulates the musical theme: “But the sounds downstairs are funky / and we start to wiggle toes. / We flip-flop and we giggle / with sheets up to the nose.” The illustrations start out muted in shades of dark blue, but as the book progresses and the children get closer and closer to the music, the illustrations become more and more vibrant. It’s a raucous celebration of Black joy, family, and jazz.
Mauntie and Me by Rajani LaRocca & Nadia Alam (November 12; Candlewick)
This heartwarming, realistic picture book tells the story of a special relationship between an aunt and her niece. Priya is the youngest cousin. When the family gathers every Saturday, the older cousins pair off to play, and refuse to play with Priya. But Priya doesn’t mind, because that means she gets Mauntie, one of her aunts, all to herself. The two play games, do each others’ hair, make tasty snacks, and have lots of fun together. But then Priya finds out that one of her cousins who lives far away is coming to visit with her dad, Priya’s uncle. Aditi wants to play with Mauntie too, which makes Priya feel jealous. Can she overcome her jealousy and open her heart to a new family member? This is a beautiful and relatable homage to the special relationship between aunts and nieces. The illustrations are warm and lovely, and my heart melted at the tender scenes between aunt and nieces.
Brown Girl, Brown Girl by Leslé Honoré & Cozbi A. Cabrera (November 19; Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
This stunning picture book is based on a viral poem by Blaxican poet and activist Leslé Honoré, in celebration of the historic election of Vice President Kamala Harris. It uses the Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? pattern in a call-and-response format that centers Brown girls and the ways they have overcome racism and strived to make the world a better place: “Brown girl, brown girl, what will you do? / March, fight, and create till I make this world new.” Cozbi A. Cabrera is one of my favorite illustrators. Her paintings of Black and Brown girls and women in this picture book are breathtaking and had me tearing up. It’s an empowering, inspirational picture book.
New Children’s Books of November 2024: Middle Grade
The First Cat in Space and the Wrath of the Paperclip by Mac Barnett & Shawn Harris (November 5; HarperAlley)
I know so many kids who have The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza on repeat, and who will be thrilled to know there’s now a third book in the middle grade graphic novel series (including my own child). Y’all remember Clippy, right? The Microsoft Office assistant? (Is Clippy still around?) Well, the AI paperclip named CheckMate is inspired by our friend Clippy. Tired of all the messy imperfections of the universe, CheckMate wants to turn everything into a perfect paperclip. CheckMate has infiltrated every computer on Earth, and now it’s up to the First Cat in Space, the Moon Queen, and LOZ 4000 to save the day. Between the main story, we get glimpses of the graphic novel LOZ 4000 has been working on. This latest The First Cat in Space graphic novel is delightfully absurd. And there’s a teaser at the end for the fourth book!
Golemcrafters by Emi Watanabe Cohen (November 12; Levine Querido)
This is a gorgeous and magical Jewish middle grade fantasy that feels like a classic in the making. Eleven-year-old Faye and her 13-year-old brother Shiloh have a Jewish father and Japanese American mother, and are struggling at their Boston schools with their peers rejecting them as not being Jewish enough. When their estranged Zeyde (grandfather) sends Shiloh a strange bar mitzvah present filled with clay, the two are sent to New York to live with him during a school break, to train in their unique magical gift of golemcrafting, a heritage they had never known of until now. But while they train during the day, at night, they wake up into an entirely different world. And Faye wants nothing to do with golemcrafting or this strange world. It’s an emotional and beautifully written novel.
Off the Map by Meika Hashimoto (November 12; Scholastic)
Many middle grade readers devour adventure survival stories, and Meika Hashimoto’s latest is an entertaining, edge-of-your-seat romp that kids will love. Marlo is having a hard time. Her father has recently abandoned the family, and her best friend Amos has stopped hanging out with her for unknown reasons. She does have one thing to look forward to: a summer canoeing trip with her mother and dog Cheerio in the Yukon. But her mother ruins it with a surprise — she also invited Amos and his dad. Amos and Marlo end up in the same canoe, and during an argument, they fail to notice the canoe drifting away from their parents. Suddenly, the two are careening down a waterfall, and when they pull themselves to safety, realize they’re lost in the wilderness. This isn’t Hashimoto’s first foray into middle grade survival novels. Her previous novels, The Trail and Bound for Home, are also entertaining adventure survival stories for middle grade readers.
The Other Side of Tomorrow by Tina Cho & Deb JJ Lee (November 12; HarperAlley)
This beautiful middle grade verse graphic novel is set in 2013 and centers the stories of two North Korean tweens, Yunho and Myunghee. To survive, both need to escape North Korea into China, where Yunho’s mother has already fled. Yunho wants to find her, while Myunghee, who is recently orphaned, wants to find her freedom. Initially, they set off alone, but when Myunghee saves Yunho’s life, the two pair up. Their journey to safety is full of perils. This is a heart-wrenching and emotional refugee story, and Deb JJ Lee’s illustrations are breathtaking.
Take It from the Top by Claire Swinarski (November 19; Quill Tree Books)
Musical theater kids (or adults) will absolutely love this middle grade summer camp novel full of friend drama. It’s told from two perspectives. Eowyn comes from a wealthy family and her brother is a famous Broadway star. But her father and brother have little time for her, and after a disastrous performance as Little Red in Into the Woods, she’s insecure about her acting abilities. Jules comes from a poor but supportive family. She and Eowyn used to be friends, but now they can’t stand one another. That’s going to be a problem, because they’ve each been cast as Galinda and Elphaba in the summer camp’s performance of Wicked. This novel is releasing right in time to read along with the movie’s release!
