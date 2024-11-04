10 of the Best New Children’s Books Out November 2024

Margaret Kingsbury grew up in a house so crammed with books she couldn’t open a closet door without a book stack tumbling, and she’s brought that same decorative energy to her adult life. Margaret has an MA in English with a concentration in writing and has worked as a bookseller and adjunct English professor. She’s currently a freelance writer and editor, and in addition to Book Riot, her pieces have appeared in School Library Journal, BuzzFeed News, The Lily, Parents, StarTrek.com, and more. She particularly loves children’s books, fantasy, science fiction, horror, graphic novels, and any books with disabled characters. You can read more about her bookish and parenting shenanigans in Book Riot’s twice-weekly The Kids Are All Right newsletter. You can also follow her kidlit bookstagram account @BabyLibrarians , or on Twitter @AReaderlyMom .

Happy November! The trees are fully embracing fall colors now, the weather is delightfully crisp, and I’ve pulled out all my cardigans. It’s the perfect time of year, right before we transition into winter. While, usually, November is a slow month for new children’s book releases, this November is different. I had so many amazing November children’s book releases to choose from this year. I narrowed it down to these ten November children’s book releases: five picture books and five middle grade novels. I loved every single one of them.

In picture books, I review several books that celebrate Black and Brown joy and family, as well as a moving Black history picture book and an elaborate and hilarious seek-and-find. In middle grade, I review five very different books: a hilarious graphic novel, a North Korean refugee story, a summer camp book full of friend drama, a gorgeous Jewish fantasy, and an action-packed survival story.