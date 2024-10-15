8 Cozy Queer Autumnal Books to Snuggle Up With

There’s no better reading season than fall. The cool weather is the perfect excuse to snuggle up under a blanket, sip your warm beverage of choice, and read a cozy book. October calls to readers in different ways: some will hunker down with a stack of the most disturbing horror novels ever written, while others yearn for comforting, cute romances. I’ll be recommending plenty of queer horror this month, but I wanted to also have a list for the cozy readers, so here are eight cozy queer reads perfect for autumn.

What is a cozy autumnal read? Well, fall leaves on the cover are always a plus, but it’s not mandatory. We’ve got a selection of cozy contemporary novels set during pumpkin spice and mooncakes season, plus some cozy fantasy reads that add a little magic to your reading life. (All Access members can also find 27 new queer books out this week at the end of this post!)