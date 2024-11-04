15 New Romance Books Out in November to Light Your Fire

November is another stacked month, so of course I couldn’t pull all the new romance books I’m excited about into this list. I got it down to 15! As usual, we’re leaning pretty heavily into contemporary romances: we’ve got sports, we’ve got adventure, and of course, since it’s November, we’ve got some winter holiday goodness. We’ve also got a few time travel romances, with a balance between those set in the present and a couple of others set mostly in the past. They make a nice bridge to the historicals that are coming out. The majority of these are traditionally published, but there are a few indie published ones here, too. And of course, there are the ones you don’t need me to tell you about, like the debut Pickleballers by Ilana Long and Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage. And then there are the rereleases: Kennedy Ryan’s Reel is getting not just a new cover, but several thousand new words in the paperback release. And Rachel Reid’s Game Changer series is getting a whole new set of illustrated covers.

If you’re looking for something nice to cozy up with under a flannel blanket, here are a bunch of new romance books out in November that I’m looking forward to.