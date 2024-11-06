No Way Should You Miss November’s New Comics and Graphic Novels
It’s that time again: time to admire the last of the leaves as they fall from the trees, revel in all that Halloween candy, prepare for the upcoming fall and winter holidays (if you are so inclined), and review all of the new comic books and graphic novels that are slated for release in November 2024! Since I have a newsletter to write (and other stuff to do, sometimes), I don’t have time to round up every new release, but hopefully, the selection below will give you a pretty good idea of what to expect this month.
November’s goodies include the continuation of several series and a reimagining of an old favorite. I didn’t intend it this way, but this list does, in a way, spotlight many stories that have gone before. That’s not to say there is no new material — you’ll find a new manga series featured, for instance — but I guess November is as good a month as any for looking back and seeing everything that’s changed in the past year.
The days are getting shorter, so don’t waste any time: pick up one (or more!) of these new releases quick — but not before you double-check the release date, as they have been known to change faster than the leaves.
The First Cat in Space and the Wrath of Paperclip by Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris (Nov 5)
In the latest addition to this series, the First Cat in Space and his pals have to stop an ancient, angry AI spellchecker from turning everyone into paperclips! Can they succeed despite First Cat losing his special powers?
Kagurabachi Volume One by Takeru Hokazono (Nov 5)
All Chihiro ever wanted was to become a swordsmith like his dad. But after his father is brutally murdered, everything else in his life gets swallowed by his need for revenge. Now, Chihiro will risk it all to confront a group of sorcerers that he believes is responsible for killing the most important person in his life.
Teen Titans: Starfire by Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo (Nov 5)
The popular team of Garcia and Picolo are back for yet another new take on a foundational member of the Teen Titans. This time, we follow Kori Anders, whose Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome keeps her from living her life to the fullest. A miraculous new treatment seems to offer hope and exciting new powers — but will it also drive Kori further away from her sister?
The Squad by Christina Soontornvat and Joanna Cacao (Nov 12)
The sequel to The Tryout is here! Christina, Leanne, and Megan made the middle-school cheer team once before, but that’s no guarantee that they will do it again. Things get even more precarious when personal troubles, including her parents’ crumbling marriage, threaten to distract Christina from the trials. Can she and her friends all make the squad? And what happens if they don’t?
Jill and the Killers by Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Roberta Ingranata (Nov 19)
After her mother goes missing, Jill finds solace and distraction with her friends, who introduce her to a series of true-crime games. The more she plays, the more Jill begins to recognize the people, places, and other specifics featured in the game as belonging to real crimes that happened in her hometown. Now it’s up to Jill and company to stop playing games and solve real-life murders…
Semantic Error Volume One by Angy and J. Soori (Nov 19)
Ever get stuck working on a group project with folks who don’t pull their weight? Sangwoo did, and he took the only action he thought was fair: accepting full credit and throwing his classmates under the bus. In the process, Sangwoo derails the academic career of Jaeyoung, a design student who now decides to get revenge…only for both him and Sangwoo to realize that they might sort of like each other after all.
Marley’s Ghost by Charles Dickens and Gideon Kendall, Adapted by Harvey Kurtzman, Josh O’Neill, and Shannon Wheeler (Nov 26)
Available in print just in time for the Christmas season, Marley’s Ghost is a posthumous, award-winning adaptation from legendary artist Harvey Kurtzman. You all know the story of A Christmas Carol, of course, but you’ve almost certainly never seen it quite like this!
Wet Moon 20th Anniversary Omnibus Volume One by Sophie Campbell (Nov 26)
The first in a series of three, this special edition of the beloved series follows four Southern girls as they navigate college, love, friendship, and a whole host of darker issues as well. Now is the perfect time to pack your bags and rejoin Cleo, Fern, Audrey, and Trilby in the town of Wet Moon.
