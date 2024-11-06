No Way Should You Miss November’s New Comics and Graphic Novels

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

It’s that time again: time to admire the last of the leaves as they fall from the trees, revel in all that Halloween candy, prepare for the upcoming fall and winter holidays (if you are so inclined), and review all of the new comic books and graphic novels that are slated for release in November 2024! Since I have a newsletter to write (and other stuff to do, sometimes), I don’t have time to round up every new release, but hopefully, the selection below will give you a pretty good idea of what to expect this month.

November’s goodies include the continuation of several series and a reimagining of an old favorite. I didn’t intend it this way, but this list does, in a way, spotlight many stories that have gone before. That’s not to say there is no new material — you’ll find a new manga series featured, for instance — but I guess November is as good a month as any for looking back and seeing everything that’s changed in the past year.