Alice Duer Miller was the queen of feminist satire poetry. She took anti-suffrage literature and turned it on its head. For example, this beautiful item in Are Women People?: In a section titled “Why We Oppose Pockets for Women,” she offers eight very good points for why women don’t need pockets. Number one: Because pockets are not a natural right. Can’t argue with that, I guess.

Here is another of her great satirical poems, “What Governments Say to Women”:

In Time of War

Help us. Your country needs you;

Show that you love her,

Give her your men to fight,

Ay, even to fall;

The fair, free land of your birth,

Set nothing above her,

Not husband nor son,

She must come first of all.

In Time of Peace

What’s this? You’ve wed an alien,

Yet you ask for legislation

To guard your nationality?

We’re shocked at your demand.

A woman when she marries

Takes her husband’s name and nation:

She should love her husband only.

What’s a woman’s native land?