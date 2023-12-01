Most Parents Trust, Respect, and Feel Safe with Librarians: Book Censorship News, December 1, 2023

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen. View All posts by Kelly Jensen

Earlier this fall, Book Riot and the EveryLibrary Institute teamed up to create and distribute a series of research studies exploring parental perceptions of the library. The first in the series explored what parents thought about the public library, and results and analysis of those surveys are available here, here, and here.

The second survey was released this week and looked more specifically at how parents perceive library workers. In many ways, the responses to this survey should come as a breath of fresh air and a reminder that no matter how loud the book banners may be and no matter how successful their rhetoric has been in some arenas, the vast majority of parents trust and respect library workers. Let’s take a look at the responses for this latest survey that specifically address perceptions of librarians. In a future censorship roundup, we’ll compare the responses to when parents believe children are capable of selecting their own materials from the library across both surveys.

In the latest survey, 92% of parents and guardians stated that they trusted librarians to select appropriate material for children and to recommend appropriate materials to children.

Even more remarkable is that 96% of parents and guardians believed their children were safe in the library. This is an even higher percentage than seen in the first survey in the series, where 92% of parents felt their children were safe in the library.

The survey showed that 90% of parents were comfortable letting their children select their own materials. This aligns with a similar series of questions asked in the initial survey, where parents reported that most of the time, they were not made uncomfortable by materials borrowed by their children and that their child was not made uncomfortable with something they borrowed.

Part of the latest survey involved asking parents to rank a series of professions based on their trustworthiness.

Both public and school librarians ranked in the top five of most trustworthy professions. Alongside librarians in parental trust are teachers — again contradicting popular narratives among the far right — doctors, nurses, and veterinarians.

At the bottom of the list in trustworthiness are politicians, with 6.11%. This is worth pausing with for several reasons, chief among them being that in the prior survey of parental perceptions of libraries, where about 25% of respondents said elected officials (politicians!) should be making decisions about what materials are in the public library.

The tension between these two survey results is interesting but also points to why politicians should not be involved in selecting public library material. They’re not trusted as a profession, especially when compared to librarians and teachers.

Library workers are not only seen as trustworthy; parents and guardians see them as relatable, vital members of their community. In other words, librarians are not some evil entity working to indoctrinate children. They are neighbors and friends. They are creative, resourceful, and eager to engage children on their levels. In terms of numbers, 69% agree that a Librarian is someone they can relate to, 53% agree that the librarian is well-known in the community, 85% agree that librarians support children’s learning, 70% agree that librarians understand their community’s needs, 77% agree that librarians make the library a place for fun and creativity, 78% agree that librarians are true advocates for lifelong learning, 77% agree that librarians are friendly and approachable, 67% agree that librarians are knowledgeable about their community, 75% agree that librarians are experts at connecting people to what they need, and 83% agree that librarians know what books children would love.

As if those weren’t proof enough of the positive value of librarians in a community, perhaps the fact that 85% of parents are satisfied or very satisfied with librarians is.

You can explore the full survey at the EveryLibrary Institute. We’ll continue to dive into it here as well over the coming weeks as we distribute and prepare to analyze the third and final survey in the series before the end of the year.