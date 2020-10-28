Rory’s just moved to London to attend boarding school, and of course, there’s a wannabe Jack the Ripper tormenting the area as soon as she arrives. The killings are mimicking those of the Ripper from more than a century ago and police are scrambling—they have no leads or witnesses. But Rory saw the suspect. It’s just that she’s the only one who can see him. And now he’s set his target on her.

The Name of the Star is the first book in the Shades of London series, and I cannot recommend it enough. Murder mystery! Ghosts! Boarding school! And, of course, Maureen Johnson’s humor and ability to describe a place so well you think you’re experiencing it yourself.