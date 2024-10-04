The Best New Books Out in October, According to Indie Booksellers

There are hundreds of thousands of book published every year, so readers rely on experts to point us to the titles worth picking up. And who is better at that task than independent booksellers? That’s where the Indie Next List comes. It’s a list of indie bestsellers’ top 25 new book releases for the month, put together by the American Booksellers Association. Each book on the list has a quote from a bookseller about why they recommend it.

This is a mix of September and October releases, and I’m going to be honest with you, I’m not sure why the Indie Next List is organized this way. Maybe the publication dates shifted since they were nominated, or maybe indie booksellers are just mysterious that way.