The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

We have a new book on the list this week! Most of the time, the most read books on Goodreads stays pretty similar week to week, shifting slightly but keeping most of the same names. That’s true of numbers two through five of the most read books this week, but number one is appearing here for the first time. I won’t spoil what it is, but here are some hints: it came out last year, and there’s a good reason that it rose to popularity in this precise week…also, you might want to read it while sipping a specific seasonal beverage.

This list frustrating remains very white — in fact, of the top 50 most read books on Goodreads this week, roughly 95% are by white authors. At a glance, the only books by authors of color I see are Yellowface by R.F. Kuang (#38) and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (#49).