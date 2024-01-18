Quiz: Can You Match the Blurb to the Book?

Carolina Ciucci is a teacher, writer and reviewer based in the south of Argentina. She hoards books like they’re going out of style. In case of emergency, you can summon her by talking about Ireland, fictional witches, and the Brontë family. Twitter: @carolinabeci

Book blurbs pull a lot of weight. I don’t know about you, but I’ve often decided on whether or not a book is for me, not because of the summary but because of the blurb. After all, if someone tells me that a book is for fans of Practical Magic and Gilmore Girls, well, how am I to resist that? I know I should at least give it a try. (Although to be fair, the title of that book would’ve probably drawn me in any way.)

But let’s get specific: not all of the blurbs in this quiz made it to the cover of the book in question. Sometimes, they are there on the Amazon page, boldly declaring that somebody loved this book enough to give it a truly fantastic and distinguishable blurb. Or, in one particular case, hated it so badly that they decided to demolish it without mercy. Consider that one an Easter egg. Most of these blurbs, though, are the best kind of marketing. I can almost guarantee that you’ll be picking a new read based on at least one of them.