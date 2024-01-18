Quiz: Can You Match the Blurb to the Book?
Book blurbs pull a lot of weight. I don’t know about you, but I’ve often decided on whether or not a book is for me, not because of the summary but because of the blurb. After all, if someone tells me that a book is for fans of Practical Magic and Gilmore Girls, well, how am I to resist that? I know I should at least give it a try. (Although to be fair, the title of that book would’ve probably drawn me in any way.)
But let’s get specific: not all of the blurbs in this quiz made it to the cover of the book in question. Sometimes, they are there on the Amazon page, boldly declaring that somebody loved this book enough to give it a truly fantastic and distinguishable blurb. Or, in one particular case, hated it so badly that they decided to demolish it without mercy. Consider that one an Easter egg. Most of these blurbs, though, are the best kind of marketing. I can almost guarantee that you’ll be picking a new read based on at least one of them.
So, do you think you can match the blurbs to the book? Pour yourself your beverage of choice, and let’s find out. Or, for the impatient, you can scroll down to skip straight to the answers.
Quiz Results
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-García
“It’s Lovecraft meets the Brontës in Latin America.”
My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
“The wittiest and most fun murder party you’ve ever been invited to.”
Eating People Is Wrong by Malcolm Bradbury
“If eating people is wrong, I don’t want to be right.”
Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
“The Catch-22 of early feminism.”
If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio
“Nerdily, and winningly, in love with Shakespeare.”
The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb
“I loved [book] for exactly the same reasons I loved The Queen’s Gambit.”
The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic by Breanne Randall
“For fans of Practical Magic and Gilmore Girls.”
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
“How can a book be so sad and so funny?”
Oreo by Fran Ross
“Satire and metafiction, a picaresque and a bildungsroman.”
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
“Mom’s fishing for husbands — but the girls are hunting for love.”