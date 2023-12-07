Quiz: Can You Match The Classic Novel To Its Opening Line?

Carina Pereira, born in ‘87, in Portugal. Moved to Belgium in 2011, and to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, in 2019.
Avid reader, changing interests as the mods strikes. Whiles away the time by improvising stand-up routines she’ll never get to perform. Books are a life-long affair, audiobooks a life-changing discovery of adulthood. Selling books by day, writer by night.
Contact
Classical novels: it seems people either love or hate them.
Some think they are must-read staples, others see them as pieces of literature that should be treated as any other books out there, but the truth is, whatever opinions people have on them, they never go by unnoticed. And there is certainly one thing that we can all agree on: because they are widely known, they are often spoken about in pop culture.
Because I am not usually a reader of classics, this often gives me a tremendous feeling of FOMO; I don’t like not feeling included, and not reading the classics means very often I feel left out of a joke most people are in on. On the other hand, classic readers always seem to find so many interesting things in them, funny things, too!
Now, on to the quiz: are you a fan of classics? Or are you involved enough in the current pop culture surrounding classics to think you would be able to recognise — or guess — the first lines of each of the classic books I picked up for you?
We will put that to the test!
Click on the quiz and come back later for the results, which you can find below the quiz.
Ready for the results?
1. ”May Liza, how come you’re so restless and uneasy? You must be restless in your mind.” Jubilee by Margaret Walker
2. “3 May. Bistritz. Left Munich at 8:35 P.M., on 1st May, arriving at Vienna early next morning.” Dracula by Bram Stocker
3. “Here is the house. It is green and white. It has a red door. It is very pretty.” The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
