The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel

Rory Gilmore is one of modern pop culture’s OG readers. She made lots of us readers feel like we weren’t alone in our bookish quirks. But it wasn’t just Rory who was big on reading. In fact, the entire Gilmore Girls show constantly referenced books and authors, showcasing all the characters reading a wide range from Sylvia Plath to David Sedaris. There have been so many book references on the show that a Rory Gilmore reading list has been established, and readers are taking the pledge to complete every single book referenced or seen on the show.

It seems Patrick Lenton was the originator of the idea to read all 339 books mentioned in the Gilmore Girls show, but many other sites and readers have also shown they are up to the task as well. The original 339 books has since upgraded to 408 books with the added revival, A Year in the Life.

If you’re thinking of taking on the Rory Gilmore Reading Challenge yourself, prepare for a lot of doorstopper classics like Swann’s Way and Les Miserables and a whole lot of Shakespeare. But there are some fun ones in between, including books by the classic queen of mystery, Agatha Christie, and more modern writers like Margaret Atwood and Cheryl Strayed. There’s even a Goodreads group to chat with fellow participants about your favorites. Whether it’s a solo challenge or you want to check off some books along with your book club, taking the Gilmore Girls reading challenge will certainly add a ton of books to your TBR!

Here are all 408 books, in alphabetical order (plus some poems, but everyone seems to include these in the list anyway), that are referenced or make appearances in Gilmore Girls or Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. This list does not include authors who were referenced who had no specific work mentioned.

1984 by George Orwell The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll All the President’s Men by Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay by Michael Chabon An American Tragedy by Theodore Dreiser And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie Angela’s Ashes by Frank McCourt Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank The Archidamian War by Donald Kagan The Armies of the Night: History as a Novel, the Novel as a History by Norman Mailer The Art of Fiction by Henry James The Art of Living by Epictetus The Art of War by Sun Tzu As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner Atonement by Ian McEwan Autobiography of a Face by Lucy Grealy The Awakening by Kate Chopin Babe by Dick King-Smith Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women by Susan Faludi Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress by Dai Sijie Bambi: A Life in the Woods by Felix Salten Bel Canto by Ann Patchett The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath Beloved by Toni Morrison Beowulf The Bhagavad Gita The Bielski Brothers: The True Story of Three Men Who Defied the Nazis, Built a Village in the Forest, and Saved 1,200 Jews by Peter Duffy Bitch: In Praise of Difficult Women by Elizabeth Wurtzel A Bolt from the Blue and Other Essays by Mary McCarthy Brave New World by Aldous Huxley Brick Lane by Monica Ali Brigadoon by Alan Jay Lerner Candide by Voltaire The Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer Carrie by Stephen King Catch-22 by Joseph Heller The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger The Celebrated Jumping Frog by Mark Twain Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White The Children’s Hour by Lillian Hellman Christine by Stephen King A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens Cinderella by Brothers Grimm A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess The Code of the Woosters by P.G. Wodehouse The Collected Stories by Eudora Welty A Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare The Compact Oxford English Dictionary The Complete Novels of Dawn Powell The Complete Poems of Anne Sexton The Complete Stories of Dorothy Parker A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court by Mark Twain Consider the Lobster: And Other Essays by David Foster Wallace Contact by Carl Sagan The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas Cousin Bette by Honore De Balzac Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky The Crimson Petal and the White by Michel Faber The Crucible by Arthur Miller Cujo by Stephen King The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon Cyrano De Bergerac by Edmond Rostand Daisy Miller by Henry James Daughter of Fortune by Isabel Allende David Copperfield by Charles Dickens The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown Dead Souls by Nikolai Gogol Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller Deenie by Judy Blume Demons by Fyodor Dostoyevsky The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America by Erik Larson The Diary of A Young Girl by Anne Frank The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band by Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars, and Nikki Sixx The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood by Rebecca Wells Don Quixote by Cervantes Dracula by Bram Stoker Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhrv Edgar Allan Poe: Complete Tales & Poems by Edgar Allan Poe Eleanor Roosevelt by Blanche Wiesen Cook The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test by Tom Wolfe Ella Minnow Pea: A Novel in Letters by Mark Dunn Eloise at the Plaza by Kay Thompson Emily the Strange by Roger Reger Emma by Jane Austen Empire Falls by Richard Russo Encyclopedia Brown: Boy Detective by Donald J. Sobol Ethan Frome by Edith Wharton Ethics by Spinoza Europe through the Back Door: The Travel Skills Handbook by Rick Steves Eva Luna by Isabel Allende Everything Is Illuminated by Jonathan Safran Foer The Executioner’s Song by Norman Mailer Extravagance by Gary Krist Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury Fahrenheit 9/11 by Michael Moore The Fall of the Athenian Empire by Donald Kagan Fat Land: How Americans Became the Fattest People in the World by Greg Critser Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Hunter S. Thompson The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien Fiddler on the Roof by Joseph Stein Finnegan’s Wake by James Joyce The Five People You Meet in Heaven by Mitch Albom Fletch by Gregory McDonald Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes Fodor’s Selected Hotels of Europe The Fortress of Solitude by Jonathan Lethem The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand Frankenstein by Mary Shelley Franny and Zooey by J.D. Salinger Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers Galapagos by Kurt Vonnegut Gender Trouble by Judith Butler George W. Bushism: The Slate Book of the Accidental Wit and Wisdom of Our 43rd President by Jacob Weisberg Gidget by Fredrick Kohner A Girl from Yamhill by Beverly Cleary Girl, Interrupted by Susanna Kaysen The Gnostic Gospels by Elaine Pagels The Godfather by Mario Puzo The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Bears Should Share! by Alvin Granowsky Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell Goodnight Spoon by Keith Richards The Good Soldier by Ford Madox Ford The Gospel According to Jesus Christ by José Saramago The Graduate by Charles Webb The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck Great Expectations by Charles Dickens The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald The Group by Mary Mccarthy Haiku, Volume 2: Spring by R.H. Blyth Hamlet by William Shakespeare Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by J.K. Rowling Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius by Dave Eggers Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad Hell’s Angels: The Strange and Terrible Saga of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs by Hunter S. Thompson Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders by Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry Henry IV, Part I by William Shakespeare Henry IV, Part II by William Shakespeare Henry V by William Shakespeare Henry VI by William Shakespeare He’s Just Not That into You by Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo High Fidelity by Nick Hornby The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire by Edward Gibbon Holidays on Ice: Stories by David Sedaris The Holy Barbarians by Lawrence Lipton Horton Hears A Who! by Dr. Seuss House of Sand and Fog by Andre Dubus III The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende Howl and Other Poems by Allen Ginsberg How to Breathe Underwater by Julie Orringer How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss How the Light Gets In by M. J. Hyland The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo I Feel Bad about My Neck by Nora Ephron The Iliad by Homer I’m with the Band by Pamela Des Barres In Cold Blood by Truman Capote Indiana by George Sand The Inferno by Dante Alighieri Inherit the Wind by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee Ironweed by William J. Kennedy It Takes A Village by Hillary Rodham Clinton Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare The Jungle by Upton Sinclair Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton Just a Couple of Days by Tony Vigorito The Kitchen Boy: A Novel of the Last Tsar by Robert Alexander Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly by Anthony Bourdain The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini Lady Chatterley’s Lover by D. H. Lawrence The Last Empire: Essays 1992–2000 by Gore Vidal The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill, Volume I: Visions of Glory, 1874–1932 by William Manchester The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill, Volume II: Alone, 1932–1940 by William Manchester The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill, Volume III: Defender of the Realm, 1940–1965 by William Manchester Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman The Legend of Bagger Vance by Steven Pressfield Less than Zero by Bret Easton Ellis Letters of Ayn Rand by Ayn Rand Letters of Edith Wharton by R. W. B. Lewis Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke The Libation Bearers by Aeschylus Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them by Al Franken The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo Life of Pi by Yann Martel Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis Lisa and David by Dr. Theodore Isaac Rubin, M.D. Little Dorrit by Charles Dickens Little House in the Big Woods by Laura Ingalls Wilder The Little Locksmith by Katharine Butler Hathaway The Little Match Girl by Hans Christian Andersen Little Women by Louisa May Alcott Living History by Hillary Rodham Clinton Lord of the Flies by William Golding The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien The Lottery: And Other Stories by Shirley Jackson The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold Love Story by Erich Segal Macbeth by William Shakespeare Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert The Manticore by Robertson Davies Marathon Man by William Goldman The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov The Meaning of Consuelo by Judith Ortiz Cofer Memoirs of A Dutiful Daughter by Simone De Beauvoir The Memoirs of General William T. Sherman by William Tecumseh Sherman Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus by John Gray Mencken’s Chrestomathy by H.L. Mencken The Merry Wives of Windsor by William Shakespeare Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare The Miracle Worker by William Gibson Misery by Stephen King Mistress of Mellyn by Victoria Holt Moby Dick by Herman Melville The Mojo Collection: The Greatest Albums of All Time by Jim Irvin Moliere: A Biography by Hobart Chatfield Taylor Molloy by Samuel Beckett A Monetary History of the United States by Milton Friedman Monsieur Proust by Celeste Albaret A Month of Sundays: Searching for the Spirit and My Sister by Julie Mars Motley Crue by Seamus Craic The Mourning Bride by William Congreve A Movable Feast by Ernest Hemingway Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf Mutiny on the Bounty by Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall My Lai 4: A Report on the Massacre and Its Aftermath by Seymour M. Hersh My Life as Author and Editor by H.L. Mencken My Life in Orange: Growing up with the Guru by Tim Guest Myra Waldo’s Travel and Motoring Guide to Europe by Myra Waldo My Sister’s Keeper by Jodi Picoult My Struggle by Karl Ove Knausgaard The Naked and the Dead by Norman Mailer Naked Lunch by William S. Burroughs The Name of the Rose by Umberto Eco The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri Nancy Drew and the Witch Tree Symbol by Carolyn Keene The Nanny Diaries by Emma Mclaughlin Nervous System: Or, Losing My Mind in Literature by Jan Lars Jensen New Poems of Emily Dickinson by Emily Dickinson The New Way Things Work by David Macaulay Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting by in America by Barbara Ehrenreich Nicholas Nickleby by Charles Dickens Night by Elie Wiesel Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen The Norton Anthology of Theory and Criticism edited by Jeffrey J. Williams, et al. Notes of A Dirty Old Man by Charles Bukowski Novels, 1930–1942: Dance Night/Come Back to Sorrento, Turn, Magic Wheel/Angels on Toast/A Time to Be Born by Dawn Powell Oedipus Rex by Sophicles Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck Old School by Tobias Wolff Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez On the Road by Jack Kerouac The Opposite of Fate: Memories of A Writing Life by Amy Tan Oracle Night by Paul Auster Oryx and Crake by Margaret Atwood Othello by William Shakespeare Our Mutual Friend by Charles Dickens The Outbreak of the Peloponnesian War by Donald Kagan Out of Africa by Isak Dineson The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton A Passage to India by E.M. Forster The Peace of Nicias and the Sicilian Expedition by Donald Kagan The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky Peyton Place by Grace Metalious The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde Pigs at the Trough by Arianna Huffington Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk by Legs McNeil and Gillian McCain The Polysyllabic Spree by Nick Hornby The Portable Dorothy Parker by Dorothy Parker The Portable Nietzsche by Fredrich Nietzsche The Price of Loyalty: George W. Bush, the White House, and the Education of Paul O’Neill by Ron Suskind Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen Primary Colors by Joe Klein Property by Valerie Martin The Pump House Gang by Tom Wolfe The Pursuit of Love & Love in a Cold Climate: Two Novels by Nancy Mitford Pushkin: A Biography by T.J. Binyon Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw Quattrocento by James Mckean A Quiet Storm by Rachel Howzell Hall Rapunzel by Brothers Grimm “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe The Razor’s Edge by W. Somerset Maugham Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books by Azar Nafisi Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm by Kate Douglas Wiggin The Red Badge of Courage by Stephen Crane The Red Tent by Anita Diamant Rescuing Patty Hearst: Memories from a Decade Gone Mad by Virginia Holman The Return of the King by J.R.R. Tolkien Revolution from Within: A Book of Self-Esteem by Gloria Steinem Richard III by William Shakespeare R Is for Ricochet by Sue Grafton Rita Hayworth by Stephen King Robert’s Rules of Order by Henry Robert Roman Fever by Edith Wharton Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf A Room with a View by E.M. Forster Rosemary’s Baby by Ira Levin The Rough Guide to Europe Sacred Time by Ursula Hegi Sanctuary by William Faulkner The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie Savage Beauty: The Life of Edna St. Vincent Millay by Nancy Milford The Scarecrow of Oz by Frank L. Baum The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne Seabiscuit: An American Legend by Laura Hillenbrand The Second Sex by Simone De Beauvoir The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd Secrets of the Flesh: A Life of Colette by Judith Thurman Selected Letters of Dawn Powell: 1913–1965 by Dawn Powell Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen A Separate Peace by John Knowles Sexus by Henry Miller The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruíz Zafon Shane by Jack Shaefer The Shining by Stephen King Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse S Is for Silence by Sue Grafton Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut Small Island by Andrea Levy Snows of Kilimanjaro by Ernest Hemingway Snow White and Rose Red by Brothers Grimm Social Origins of Dictatorship and Democracy: Lord and Peasant in the Making of the Modern World by Barrington Moore Something Wicked This Way Comes by Ray Bradbury Songbook by Nick Hornby A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin The Song of Names by Norman Lebrecht The Song Reader by Lisa Tucker Song of the Simple Truth: The Complete Poems of Julia De Burgos by Julia De Burgos “Sonnet 43” by Elizabeth Barrett Browning The Sonnets by William Shakespeare Sonnets from the Portuguese by Elizabeth Barrett Browning Sophie’s Choice by William Styron The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner Speak, Memory by Vladimir Nabokov The Stepford Wives by Ira Levin Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers by Mary Roach The Story of My Life by Helen Keller The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams Stuart Little by E.B. White Summer of Fear by T. Jefferson Parker The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway Swann’s Way by Marcel Proust Swimming with Giants: My Encounters with Whales, Dolphins and Seals by Anne Collett Sybil by Flora Rheta Schreiber A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe Tender Is the Night by F. Scott Fitzgerald Terms of Endearment by Larry McMurtry Tevya the Dairyman and the Railroad Stories by Sholem Aleichem They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? by Horace McCoy The Thin Man by Dashiell Hammett Time and Again by Jack Finney The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger To Have and Have Not by Ernest Hemingway To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee Trainspotting by Irvine Welsh A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith The Trial by Franz Kafka The True and Outstanding Adventures of the Hunt Sisters by Elisabeth Robinson Truth & Beauty: A Friendship by Ann Patchett Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom Ulysses by James Joyce The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath by Sylvia Plath The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe Unless by Carol Shields Valley of the Dolls by Jacqueline Susann The Vanishing Newspaper by Philip Meyers Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray Velvet Underground’s the Velvet Underground and Nico (33 1/3 Book 11) by Joe Harvard The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey Eugenides Visions of Cody by Jack Kerouac Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett Walden by Henry David Thoreau War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy We Owe You Nothing: Punk Planet: The Collected Interviews by Daniel Sinker What Color Is Your Parachute? by Richard Nelson Bolles What Happened to Baby Jane? by Henry Farrell When the Emperor Was Divine by Julie Otsuka Who Moved My Cheese? by Spencer Johnson Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire Wild by Cheryl Strayed The Witches of Eastwick by John Updike The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë The Yearling by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion Yoga for Dummies by Georg Feuerstein and Larry Payne

If you’re feeling overwhelmed and don’t know where to start with your Rory Gilmore reading list, check out Book Riot’s TBR and get tailored book recommendations personalized to your reading tastes!