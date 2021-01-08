The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel

Rory Gilmore is one of modern pop culture’s OG readers. She made lots of us readers feel like we weren’t alone in our bookish quirks. But it wasn’t just Rory who was big on reading. In fact, the entire Gilmore Girls show constantly referenced books and authors, showcasing all the characters reading a wide range from Sylvia Plath to David Sedaris. There have been so many book references on the show that a Rory Gilmore reading list has been established, and readers are taking the pledge to complete every single book referenced or seen on the show.

It seems Patrick Lenton was the originator of the idea to read all 339 books mentioned in the Gilmore Girls show, but many other sites and readers have also shown they are up to the task as well. The original 339 books has since upgraded to 408 books with the added revival, A Year in the Life.

If you’re thinking of taking on the Rory Gilmore Reading Challenge yourself, prepare for a lot of doorstopper classics like Swann’s Way and Les Miserables and a whole lot of Shakespeare. But there are some fun ones in between, including books by the classic queen of mystery, Agatha Christie, and more modern writers like Margaret Atwood and Cheryl Strayed. There’s even a Goodreads group to chat with fellow participants about your favorites. Whether it’s a solo challenge or you want to check off some books along with your book club, taking the Gilmore Girls reading challenge will certainly add a ton of books to your TBR!

Here are all 408 books, in alphabetical order (plus some poems, but everyone seems to include these in the list anyway), that are referenced or make appearances in Gilmore Girls or Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. This list does not include authors who were referenced who had no specific work mentioned.

Image from Gilmore Girls of Rory reading the Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath
  1. 1984 by George Orwell
  2. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain
  3. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain
  4. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
  5. All the President’s Men by Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward
  6. The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay by Michael Chabon
  7. An American Tragedy by Theodore Dreiser
  8. And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie
  9. Angela’s Ashes by Frank McCourt
  10. Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
  11. The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank
  12. The Archidamian War by Donald Kagan
  13. The Armies of the Night: History as a Novel, the Novel as a History by Norman Mailer
  14. The Art of Fiction by Henry James
  15. The Art of Living by Epictetus
  16. The Art of War by Sun Tzu
  17. As I Lay Dying by William Faulkner
  18. Atonement by Ian McEwan
  19. Autobiography of a Face by Lucy Grealy
  20. The Awakening by Kate Chopin
  21. Babe by Dick King-Smith
  22. Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women by Susan Faludi
  23. Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress by Dai Sijie
  24. Bambi: A Life in the Woods by Felix Salten
  25. Bel Canto by Ann Patchett
  26. The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
  27. Beloved by Toni Morrison
  28. Beowulf
  29. The Bhagavad Git
  30. The Bielski Brothers: The True Story of Three Men Who Defied the Nazis, Built a Village in the Forest, and Saved 1,200 Jews by Peter Duffy
  31. Bitch: In Praise of Difficult Women by Elizabeth Wurtzel
  32. A Bolt from the Blue and Other Essays by Mary McCarthy
  33. Brave New World by Aldous Huxley
  34. Brick Lane by Monica Ali
  35. Brigadoon by Alan Jay Lerner
  36. Candide by Voltaire
  37. The Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer
  38. Carrie by Stephen King
  39. Catch-22 by Joseph Heller
  40. The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
  41. The Celebrated Jumping Frog by Mark Twain
  42. Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White
  43. The Children’s Hour by Lillian Hellman
  44. Christine by Stephen King
  45. A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
  46. Cinderella by Brothers Grimm
  47. A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess
  48. The Code of the Woosters by P.G. Wodehouse
  49. The Collected Stories by Eudora Welty
  50. A Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare
  51. The Compact Oxford English Dictionary
  52. The Complete Novels of Dawn Powell
  53. The Complete Poems of Anne Sexton
  54. The Complete Stories of Dorothy Parker
  55. A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole
  56. A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court by Mark Twain
  57. Consider the Lobster: And Other Essays by David Foster Wallace
  58. Contact by Carl Sagan
  59. The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
  60. Cousin Bette by Honore De Balzac
  61. Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
  62. The Crimson Petal and the White by Michel Faber
  63. The Crucible by Arthur Miller
  64. Cujo by Stephen King
  65. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon
  66. Cyrano De Bergerac by Edmond Rostand
  67. Daisy Miller by Henry James
  68. Daughter of Fortune by Isabel Allende
  69. David Copperfield by Charles Dickens
  70. The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown
  71. Dead Souls by Nikolai Gogol
  72. Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller
  73. Deenie by Judy Blume
  74. Demons by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
  75. The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America by Erik Larson
  76. The Diary of A Young Girl by Anne Frank
  77. The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band by Tommy Lee, Vince Neil, Mick Mars, and Nikki Sixx
  78. The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri 
  79. The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood by Rebecca Wells
  80. Don Quixote by Cervantes
  81. Dracula by Bram Stoker
  82. Driving Miss Daisy by Alfred Uhrv
  83. Edgar Allan Poe: Complete Tales & Poems by Edgar Allan Poe
  84. Eleanor Roosevelt by Blanche Wiesen Cook
  85. The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test by Tom Wolfe
  86. Ella Minnow Pea: A Novel in Letters by Mark Dunn
  87. Eloise at the Plaza by Kay Thompson
  88. Emily the Strange by Roger Reger
  89. Emma by Jane Austen
  90. Empire Falls by Richard Russo
  91. Encyclopedia Brown: Boy Detective by Donald J. Sobol
  92. Ethan Frome by Edith Wharton
  93. Ethics by Spinoza
  94. Europe through the Back Door: The Travel Skills Handbook by Rick Steves
  95. Eva Luna by Isabel Allende
  96. Everything Is Illuminated by Jonathan Safran Foer
  97. The Executioner’s Song by Norman Mailer
  98. Extravagance by Gary Krist
  99. Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury
  100. Fahrenheit 9/11 by Michael Moore
  101. The Fall of the Athenian Empire by Donald Kagan
  102. Fat Land: How Americans Became the Fattest People in the World by Greg Critser
  103. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Hunter S. Thompson
  104. The Fellowship of the Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien
  105. Fiddler on the Roof by Joseph Stein
  106. Finnegan’s Wake by James Joyce
  107. The Five People You Meet in Heaven by Mitch Albom
  108. Fletch by Gregory McDonald
  109. Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes
  110. Fodor’s Selected Hotels of Europe
  111. The Fortress of Solitude by Jonathan Lethem
  112. The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand
  113. Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
  114. Franny and Zooey by J.D. Salinger
  115. Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers
  116. Galapagos by Kurt Vonnegut
  117. Gender Trouble by Judith Butler
  118. George W. Bushism: The Slate Book of the Accidental Wit and Wisdom of Our 43rd President by Jacob Weisberg
  119. Gidget by Fredrick Kohner
  120. A Girl from Yamhill by Beverly Cleary
  121. Girl, Interrupted by Susanna Kaysen
  122. The Gnostic Gospels by Elaine Pagels
  123. The Godfather by Mario Puzo
  124. The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy
  125. Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Bears Should Share! by Alvin Granowsky
  126. Gone with the Wind by Margaret Mitchell
  127. Goodnight Spoon by Keith Richards
  128. The Good Soldier by Ford Madox Ford
  129. The Gospel According to Jesus Christ by José Saramago
  130. The Graduate by Charles Webb
  131. The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
  132. Great Expectations by Charles Dickens
  133. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
  134. The Group by Mary Mccarthy
  135. Haiku, Volume 2: Spring by R.H. Blyth
  136. Hamlet by William Shakespeare
  137. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by J.K. Rowling
  138. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling
  139. A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius by Dave Eggers
  140. Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad
  141. Hell’s Angels: The Strange and Terrible Saga of the Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs by Hunter S. Thompson
  142. Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Murders by Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry
  143. Henry IV, Part I by William Shakespeare
  144. Henry IV, Part II by William Shakespeare
  145. Henry V by William Shakespeare
  146. Henry VI by William Shakespeare
  147. He’s Just Not That into You by Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo
  148. High Fidelity by Nick Hornby
  149. The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire by Edward Gibbon
  150. Holidays on Ice: Stories by David Sedaris
  151. The Holy Barbarians by Lawrence Lipton
  152. Horton Hears A Who! by Dr. Seuss
  153. House of Sand and Fog by Andre Dubus III
  154. The House of the Spirits by Isabel Allende
  155. Howl and Other Poems by Allen Ginsberg
  156. How to Breathe Underwater by Julie Orringer
  157. How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss
  158. How the Light Gets In by M. J. Hyland
  159. The Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo
  160. I Feel Bad about My Neck by Nora Ephron
  161. The Iliad by Homer
  162. I’m with the Band by Pamela Des Barres
  163. In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
  164. Indiana by George Sand
  165. The Inferno by Dante Alighieri 
  166. Inherit the Wind by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee
  167. Ironweed by William J. Kennedy
  168. It Takes A Village by Hillary Rodham Clinton
  169. Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë
  170. The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan
  171. Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare
  172. The Jungle by Upton Sinclair
  173. Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton
  174. Just a Couple of Days by Tony Vigorito
  175. The Kitchen Boy: A Novel of the Last Tsar by Robert Alexander
  176. Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly by Anthony Bourdain
  177. The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini
  178. Lady Chatterley’s Lover by D. H. Lawrence
  179. The Last Empire: Essays 1992–2000 by Gore Vidal
  180. The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill, Volume I: Visions of Glory, 1874–1932 by William Manchester
  181. The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill, Volume II: Alone, 1932–1940 by William Manchester
  182. The Last Lion: Winston Spencer Churchill, Volume III: Defender of the Realm, 1940–1965 by William Manchester
  183. Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman
  184. The Legend of Bagger Vance by Steven Pressfield
  185. Less than Zero by Bret Easton Ellis
  186. Letters of Ayn Rand by Ayn Rand
  187. Letters of Edith Wharton by R. W. B. Lewis 
  188. Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke
  189. The Libation Bearers by Aeschylus
  190. Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them by Al Franken
  191. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo
  192. Life of Pi by Yann Martel
  193. Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel
  194. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis
  195. Lisa and David by Dr. Theodore Isaac Rubin, M.D.
  196. Little Dorrit by Charles Dickens
  197. Little House in the Big Woods by Laura Ingalls Wilder
  198. The Little Locksmith by Katharine Butler Hathaway
  199. The Little Match Girl by Hans Christian Andersen
  200. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott
  201. Living History by Hillary Rodham Clinton
  202. Lord of the Flies by William Golding
  203. The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien
  204. The Lottery: And Other Stories by Shirley Jackson
  205. The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold
  206. Love Story by Erich Segal
  207. Macbeth by William Shakespeare
  208. Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert
  209. The Manticore by Robertson Davies
  210. Marathon Man by William Goldman
  211. The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov
  212. The Meaning of Consuelo by Judith Ortiz Cofer
  213. Memoirs of A Dutiful Daughter by Simone De Beauvoir
  214. The Memoirs of General William T. Sherman by William Tecumseh Sherman
  215. Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus by John Gray
  216. Mencken’s Chrestomathy by H.L. Mencken
  217. The Merry Wives of Windsor by William Shakespeare
  218. Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris
  219. The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka
  220. Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides
  221. A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare
  222. The Miracle Worker by William Gibson
  223. Misery by Stephen King
  224. Mistress of Mellyn by Victoria Holt
  225. Moby Dick by Herman Melville
  226. The Mojo Collection: The Greatest Albums of All Time by Jim Irvin
  227. Moliere: A Biography by Hobart Chatfield Taylor
  228. Molloy by Samuel Beckett
  229. A Monetary History of the United States by Milton Friedman
  230. Monsieur Proust by Celeste Albaret
  231. A Month of Sundays: Searching for the Spirit and My Sister by Julie Mars
  232. Motley Crue by Seamus Craic
  233. The Mourning Bride by William Congreve
  234. A Movable Feast by Ernest Hemingway
  235. Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf
  236. Mutiny on the Bounty by Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall
  237. My Lai 4: A Report on the Massacre and Its Aftermath by Seymour M. Hersh
  238. My Life as Author and Editor by H.L. Mencken
  239. My Life in Orange: Growing up with the Guru by Tim Guest
  240. Myra Waldo’s Travel and Motoring Guide to Europe by Myra Waldo
  241. My Sister’s Keeper by Jodi Picoult
  242. My Struggle by Karl Ove Knausgaard
  243. The Naked and the Dead by Norman Mailer
  244. Naked Lunch by William S. Burroughs
  245. The Name of the Rose by Umberto Eco
  246. The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri
  247. Nancy Drew and the Witch Tree Symbol by Carolyn Keene
  248. The Nanny Diaries by Emma Mclaughlin
  249. Nervous System: Or, Losing My Mind in Literature by Jan Lars Jensen
  250. New Poems of Emily Dickinson by Emily Dickinson
  251. The New Way Things Work by David Macaulay
  252. Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting by in America by Barbara Ehrenreich
  253. Nicholas Nickleby by Charles Dickens
  254. Night by Elie Wiesel
  255. Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen
  256. The Norton Anthology of Theory and Criticism edited by Jeffrey J. Williams, et al.
  257. Notes of A Dirty Old Man by Charles Bukowski
  258. Novels, 1930–1942: Dance Night/Come Back to Sorrento, Turn, Magic Wheel/Angels on Toast/A Time to Be Born by Dawn Powell
  259. Oedipus Rex by Sophicles
  260. Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck
  261. Old School by Tobias Wolff
  262. Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens
  263. One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
  264. One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey
  265. One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
  266. On the Road by Jack Kerouac
  267. The Opposite of Fate: Memories of A Writing Life by Amy Tan
  268. Oracle Night by Paul Auster
  269. Oryx and Crake by Margaret Atwood
  270. Othello by William Shakespeare
  271. Our Mutual Friend by Charles Dickens
  272. The Outbreak of the Peloponnesian War by Donald Kagan
  273. Out of Africa by Isak Dineson
  274. The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton
  275. A Passage to India by E.M. Forster
  276. The Peace of Nicias and the Sicilian Expedition by Donald Kagan
  277. The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
  278. Peyton Place by Grace Metalious
  279. The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
  280. Pigs at the Trough by Arianna Huffington
  281. Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi
  282. Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk by Legs McNeil and Gillian McCain
  283. The Polysyllabic Spree by Nick Hornby
  284. The Portable Dorothy Parker by Dorothy Parker
  285. The Portable Nietzsche by Fredrich Nietzsche 
  286. The Price of Loyalty: George W. Bush, the White House, and the Education of Paul O’Neill by Ron Suskind 
  287. Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
  288. Primary Colors by Joe Klein
  289. Property by Valerie Martin
  290. The Pump House Gang by Tom Wolfe
  291. The Pursuit of Love & Love in a Cold Climate: Two Novels by Nancy Mitford
  292. Pushkin: A Biography by T.J. Binyon
  293. Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw
  294. Quattrocento by James Mckean
  295. A Quiet Storm by Rachel Howzell Hall
  296. Rapunzel by Brothers Grimm
  297. “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe
  298. The Razor’s Edge by W. Somerset Maugham
  299. Reading Lolita in Tehran: A Memoir in Books by Azar Nafisi
  300. Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier
  301. Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm by Kate Douglas Wiggin
  302. The Red Badge of Courage by Stephen Crane
  303. The Red Tent by Anita Diamant
  304. Rescuing Patty Hearst: Memories from a Decade Gone Mad by Virginia Holman
  305. The Return of the King by J.R.R. Tolkien
  306. Revolution from Within: A Book of Self-Esteem by Gloria Steinem
  307. Richard III by William Shakespeare
  308. R Is for Ricochet by Sue Grafton
  309. Rita Hayworth by Stephen King
  310. Robert’s Rules of Order by Henry Robert
  311. Roman Fever by Edith Wharton
  312. Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare
  313. A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf
  314. A Room with a View by E.M. Forster
  315. Rosemary’s Baby by Ira Levin
  316. The Rough Guide to Europe
  317. Sacred Time by Ursula Hegi
  318. Sanctuary by William Faulkner
  319. The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie
  320. Savage Beauty: The Life of Edna St. Vincent Millay by Nancy Milford
  321. The Scarecrow of Oz by Frank L. Baum
  322. The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne
  323. Seabiscuit: An American Legend by Laura Hillenbrand
  324. The Second Sex by Simone De Beauvoir
  325. The Secret Life of Bees by Sue Monk Kidd
  326. Secrets of the Flesh: A Life of Colette by Judith Thurman
  327. Selected Letters of Dawn Powell: 1913–1965 by Dawn Powell
  328. Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen
  329. A Separate Peace by John Knowles
  330. Sexus by Henry Miller
  331. The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruíz Zafon
  332. Shane by Jack Shaefer
  333. The Shining by Stephen King
  334. Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse
  335. S Is for Silence by Sue Grafton
  336. Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut
  337. Small Island by Andrea Levy
  338. Snows of Kilimanjaro by Ernest Hemingway
  339. Snow White and Rose Red by Brothers Grimm
  340. Social Origins of Dictatorship and Democracy: Lord and Peasant in the Making of the Modern World by Barrington Moore
  341. Something Wicked This Way Comes by Ray Bradbury
  342. Songbook by Nick Hornby
  343. A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin
  344. The Song of Names by Norman Lebrecht
  345. The Song Reader by Lisa Tucker
  346. Song of the Simple Truth: The Complete Poems of Julia De Burgos by Julia De Burgos
  347. “Sonnet 43” by Elizabeth Barrett Browning
  348. The Sonnets by William Shakespeare
  349. Sonnets from the Portuguese by Elizabeth Barrett Browning
  350. Sophie’s Choice by William Styron
  351. The Sound and the Fury by William Faulkner
  352. Speak, Memory by Vladimir Nabokov
  353. The Stepford Wives by Ira Levin
  354. Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers by Mary Roach
  355. The Story of My Life by Helen Keller
  356. The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson
  357. A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams
  358. Stuart Little by E.B. White
  359. Summer of Fear by T. Jefferson Parker
  360. The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway
  361. Swann’s Way by Marcel Proust
  362. Swimming with Giants: My Encounters with Whales, Dolphins and Seals by Anne Collett
  363. Sybil by Flora Rheta Schreiber
  364. A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens
  365. The Tell-Tale Heart by Edgar Allan Poe
  366. Tender Is the Night by F. Scott Fitzgerald
  367. Terms of Endearment by Larry McMurtry
  368. Tevya the Dairyman and the Railroad Stories by Sholem Aleichem
  369. They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? by Horace McCoy 
  370. The Thin Man by Dashiell Hammett
  371. Time and Again by Jack Finney
  372. The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger
  373. To Have and Have Not by Ernest Hemingway
  374. To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
  375. Trainspotting by Irvine Welsh
  376. A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith
  377. The Trial by Franz Kafka
  378. The True and Outstanding Adventures of the Hunt Sisters by Elisabeth Robinson
  379. Truth & Beauty: A Friendship by Ann Patchett
  380. Tuesdays with Morrie by Mitch Albom
  381. Ulysses by James Joyce
  382. The Unabridged Journals of Sylvia Plath by Sylvia Plath
  383. The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera
  384. Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe
  385. Unless by Carol Shields
  386. Valley of the Dolls by Jacqueline Susann
  387. The Vanishing Newspaper by Philip Meyers
  388. Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray
  389. Velvet Underground’s the Velvet Underground and Nico (33 1/3 Book 11) by Joe Harvard
  390. The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey Eugenides
  391. Visions of Cody by Jack Kerouac
  392. Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett
  393. Walden by Henry David Thoreau
  394. War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy
  395. We Owe You Nothing: Punk Planet: The Collected Interviews by Daniel Sinker
  396. What Color Is Your Parachute? by Richard Nelson Bolles
  397. What Happened to Baby Jane? by Henry Farrell
  398. When the Emperor Was Divine by Julie Otsuka
  399. Who Moved My Cheese? by Spencer Johnson
  400. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee
  401. Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire
  402. Wild by Cheryl Strayed
  403. The Witches of Eastwick by John Updike
  404. The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum
  405. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
  406. The Yearling by Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings
  407. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion
  408. Yoga for Dummies by Georg Feuerstein and Larry Payne 

