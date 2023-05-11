This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You’re never supposed to judge a book by its cover, but let’s face it: a lot of bibliophiles do exactly that. Plenty of us harbor some particularly strong opinions about what makes for a great book cover. That’s why I’ve put together this quiz that turns your book cover opinions into a suggested title that will have you itching to put it on the ‘Gram.

I only have two really, truly controversial book cover opinions. I think that book jackets are the devil unless they’re taped on — Thank you, local library! — and I don’t keep them on the books I’m actively reading. I can’t bring myself to read an Elena Ferrante book, because I can’t get past how the cover looks like a bad Photoshop.

That last one is 100% a me thing. I’m sure Ferrante and her books are lovely; I just have never felt like picking one up…because the cover tells me, somehow, that that book is not for me.

Hopefully, you won’t be left feeling that way about the title this quiz wants you to add to your TBR! I’ve matched your opinions about publishing’s most pervasive book cover trends to find you the book (cover) of your dreams.

Chrysalis by Anuja Varghese Revolving around the most intimate questions of our interpersonal relationships, Anuja Varghese’s short-story collection explores connection and distance through a fabulist, feminist lens.

