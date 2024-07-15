Goods to Make Your Reading Nook The Coziest Ever

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the current heat wave some parts of North America are experiencing, I’ve reached a new level of being In the House. My outside trips feel less and less frequent, and my AC is working overtime. And, unsurprisingly, my reading spaces are getting reevaluated. I will admit that it’s not just the heat-induced inside time that has led to me revamping my book nooks — I have also fallen victim to TikTok influencing. Creators like @desireealicea19 and @flashesofstyle have made me realize that my cozy has been severely lacking. So, with this extra inside time, I’ve set to cozy-fying my reading space. Now, your definition of cozy may differ slightly from mine, but the items I have below will typically have some practical uses while being comfortable or cute (but hopefully both). There are adorable reading lights, whimsical tea accessories, cute blankets, and more. I’ve also added some outdoor-friendly supplies for those brave souls willing to face the heat.