cozy reading nook candle
The Goods

Goods to Make Your Reading Nook The Coziest Ever

With the current heat wave some parts of North America are experiencing, I’ve reached a new level of being In the House. My outside trips feel less and less frequent, and my AC is working overtime. And, unsurprisingly, my reading spaces are getting reevaluated. I will admit that it’s not just the heat-induced inside time that has led to me revamping my book nooks — I have also fallen victim to TikTok influencing. Creators like @desireealicea19 and @flashesofstyle have made me realize that my cozy has been severely lacking.

So, with this extra inside time, I’ve set to cozy-fying my reading space. Now, your definition of cozy may differ slightly from mine, but the items I have below will typically have some practical uses while being comfortable or cute (but hopefully both). There are adorable reading lights, whimsical tea accessories, cute blankets, and more. I’ve also added some outdoor-friendly supplies for those brave souls willing to face the heat.

cozy candle
Candle ambiance is Cozy 101, and this one comes in different scents. $18

mushroom-decorate reading pillow
Prop up your book or ereader with this mushroom-decorate reading pillow. $30

Oversized Reading Blanket
The lettering and checkered print of this oversized blankie is delightfully retro. $40

structured reading pillow
This structured reading pillow can hold all your bookish accoutrements. $70

Couch and Bed Cup Holder Pillow
If you don’t get the mega pillow above, treat yourself to a snack and beverage holder that is compatible with soft surfaces. $35

Crochet Kindle Pillow Pouf
This crochet kindle pillow pouf is another way to hold your ereader that’s convenient and cute. $25

ereader remote control
If you have your ereader in one of the aforementioned holders, you can turn pages with a click with this remote control. $40

mushroom night light
This mushroom night light with its cute little kitty will add a touch of whimsy to any space you designate. $79

pastel flower reading lamp
More whimsy! This time in the form of a cute pastel flower book light.$12

clear bee tea set
Tea is a quintessential bookish beverage, and this tea set is absolutely buzzworthy (I’m sorry). $91

tea bombs
Here are some tea bombs to put in your new bee tea set. $24

velvet French cushions
These velvet French cushions give you some flexibility with where you can set up (your cozy) shop. $56+

Outdoor Reading Nook Goodies

canopy
Now for the outside-friendly cozy-fying goodies! This canopy makes the perfect cover for outdoors. $110

black Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing
This macrame hanging chair even has a pocket for your book! $70

Double Hammock
More comfy outside reading tings! This hammock is perfect for a weekend read/nap/read cycle. $34

Bookish Glassware 16oz
‘Tis the season for iced coffees! Tote yours around bookishly for $19.

If you still need a little reading nook inspiration, we have some right here. But, if you’re trying to just make the beach your summertime reading nook, here is some fun, bookish swag.