a lesbian books tote bag and other sapphic reader gifts
The Goods

Gifts for Sapphic Romance Readers

You'll swoon over these dreamy gifts for sapphic romance readers, from tee shirts to tote bags, stickers, bookmarks, prints, and more.

I’m obsessed with sapphic romance books. The banter! The swoons! The badass lady protagonists! Once these wonderful books find their way into your heart, they never let go. I’m so into sapphic romance that, some odd years ago, I started writing them myself. Are you also a fan of WLW and queer romance books? Or do you know someone who is? If so, I’ve rounded up the best gifts for sapphic romance readers. Whether you’re looking for a little surprise to delight someone special in your life or a way to treat yourself, we’ve got you covered.

You may be asking, why do we call them “sapphic” romances? It’s definitely a question I’ve gotten from readers while working at my local indie bookstore. In short, the name offers a more inclusive category for romance novels starring women, femmes, and sapphic-identifying nonbinary folks than a name like “lesbian romance.” Sapphic, a word derived from ancient queer poet Sappho, opens its arms to many queer-identified characters and authors in romance. If you want to learn more, check out this great guide to the different terms for queer women’s books, breaking down the differences between F/F romance, WLW books, lesbian books, sapphic romance, and more.

Gifts for Sapphic Romance Readers

Image of someone in a light pink sweatshirt with hot pink text that says "Sapphic Book Lovers Club Est. 1876"
Image from PrideForAllKinds on Etsy

Wear this sweatshirt to your sapphic book club — or if you don’t have one, use it to help manifest one. $49

Image of a hand holding two bookmarks with Grecian inspired illustrations and a line from a Sappho poem: "You are, I think, an evening star, the fairest of all stars"
Image from HagstoneArt on Etsy

Hold your place in your latest sapphic romance with this bookmark featuring a verse from Sappho herself. $5

Image of a sticker with illustrations of two femmes kissing with pansies in the background and an open book at the bottom that says "sapphic romance"
Image from HeavingBosoms on Etsy

I’m head-over-heels for this dreamy sapphic romance sticker. $4

Image of a black tote bag with a graphic print of a bookshelf with books in lesbian pride flag colors
Image from TheCraftyBookasaurus on Etsy

Carry around your stacks of sapphic romance books in style with this lesbian pride tote. You can also find bi, trans, ace, and other pride flag variations here. $27

Image of a plastic pin in the colors of the lesbian pride flag that says "In my sapphic romance era"
Image from TreatYourShelfUK on Etsy

Announce your sapphic book era to the world with this handmade pin. $7

Image of an art print of a lesbian pulp novel cover with two risque half-clothed 1950s women with the title "A Woman's Woman"
Image from 9BlackPoppies on Etsy

Lesbian pulp novels of the 1950s were published as cautionary tales, but their covers make sapphic love look cool as hell. This Etsy maker has enough different pulp novel prints to decorate your whole home. $7+

Image of a candle in a glass jar with a label that says "smells like a warm sapphic embrace"
Image from JournalJoys on Etsy

Set the perfect atmosphere for your sapphic romance reading with this “smells like a warm sapphic embrace” candle. $27

Image of two bookmarks with illustrations of two Black femmes embracing and the words "You give me the type of feelings they write novels about"
Image from TheBookLoversEra on Etsy

Gift this romantic bookmark to your own sapphic lover along with a romance novel to give them all the feels. $4

Image of a light pink shirt with an illustration of book spines in the lesbian pride flag colors with the text "happily ever after"
Image from YANovelDesigns on Etsy

Can’t get enough sapphic HEAs? Then you simply must have this T-shirt in the colors of the lesbian flag. It’s also available in bi, pan, genderfluid, and other pride flag colors. $22

Image of a round sticker in white and blue with an illustration of a Victorian lady and the text "wench loving wench"
Image from MagpieArtAndOddities on Etsy

Historical sapphic romance readers are sure to fall for this “wench loving wench” sticker. $5

