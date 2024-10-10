Gifts for Sapphic Romance Readers
I’m obsessed with sapphic romance books. The banter! The swoons! The badass lady protagonists! Once these wonderful books find their way into your heart, they never let go. I’m so into sapphic romance that, some odd years ago, I started writing them myself. Are you also a fan of WLW and queer romance books? Or do you know someone who is? If so, I’ve rounded up the best gifts for sapphic romance readers. Whether you’re looking for a little surprise to delight someone special in your life or a way to treat yourself, we’ve got you covered.
You may be asking, why do we call them “sapphic” romances? It’s definitely a question I’ve gotten from readers while working at my local indie bookstore. In short, the name offers a more inclusive category for romance novels starring women, femmes, and sapphic-identifying nonbinary folks than a name like “lesbian romance.” Sapphic, a word derived from ancient queer poet Sappho, opens its arms to many queer-identified characters and authors in romance. If you want to learn more, check out this great guide to the different terms for queer women’s books, breaking down the differences between F/F romance, WLW books, lesbian books, sapphic romance, and more.
Gifts for Sapphic Romance Readers
Wear this sweatshirt to your sapphic book club — or if you don’t have one, use it to help manifest one. $49
Hold your place in your latest sapphic romance with this bookmark featuring a verse from Sappho herself. $5
I’m head-over-heels for this dreamy sapphic romance sticker. $4
Announce your sapphic book era to the world with this handmade pin. $7
Set the perfect atmosphere for your sapphic romance reading with this “smells like a warm sapphic embrace” candle. $27
Gift this romantic bookmark to your own sapphic lover along with a romance novel to give them all the feels. $4
Historical sapphic romance readers are sure to fall for this “wench loving wench” sticker. $5
We hope you enjoyed this list of gifts for sapphic romance readers! Check out:
Gay and Lesbian Pulp Fiction Goodies for Kitschy Queers
Totes Need: 14 Queer Tote Bags
Pride in the Library: Gifts for Readers Celebrating LGBTQ+ People and Books