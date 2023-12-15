When Do Parents Trust Their Children With Materials at the Library?: Book Censorship News, December 15, 2023

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen. View All posts by Kelly Jensen

Book Riot and the EveryLibrary Institute have spent this fall developing and deploying a series of research surveys related to parental perceptions of libraries. The results for the first two surveys — what parents think of public libraries and what parents think of librarians — are available, and the third survey — covering parental perceptions of school libraries — will be published soon. Each survey stands on its own and offers a cross-section of data worth considering in light of the ongoing assaults on public institutions like libraries and schools.

Some even more interesting insights emerge when similar questions appear across surveys. In different contexts and with different participants, are there trends or discrepancies?

A couple of weeks ago, I looked at parental trust in public libraries. This week, let’s look at what parents had to say about what age they feel is when their children are able to select their own materials at the library. Keep in mind that most books banned are written, published, and shelved for young adults aged 13-18, as well as middle grade and children’s books, including picture books. In other words, books being banned are primarily those developed with young readers in mind.

In the survey of parental perceptions of library workers, responses suggested that the majority of parents are comfortable with their children selecting their own materials in elementary school, followed by middle school, then high school. A small number are comfortable with children selecting their own material before kindergarten, while a minuscule number are never comfortable with their children selecting their own materials.

These numbers make a lot of sense when taken in context with another set of survey questions from this same survey. Parents overwhelmingly trust their children to select appropriate material, and part of it is because of their overwhelming trust in library workers to have materials on shelves that are age and developmentally-appropriate.

Nearly 90% of parents trusted their children to select appropriate material.

Coming in even slightly higher, at 92%, is the trust parents have in librarians selecting and recommending age-appropriate material.

A similar, though slightly different, question set to these was asked in the first survey. First, did parents ever experience having their child borrow a book that made them (the parent) uncomfortable? Then, we asked whether their child had ever borrowed a book that made the child feel uncomfortable.

For both questions, the answer was 2:1 that no, borrowed books had not made either the parent or child uncomfortable. This aligns nicely with what parents said about when they feel comfortable letting their children borrow materials — though, in some ways, these numbers feel low.

All of these questions were asked in the abstract, of course. They offer little context and indeed, likely encourage survey participants to think about the library in some imagined way. The library has always taken on a fantastical and mythical air when talked about by the general public. It’s a community good, of course, and for many, it’s steeped in childhood memories as much as it is perceived as a neutral, apolitical body. This mentally constructed image is one of the reasons why vocational awe in librarianship is pernicious.

Of course, the moment context is added, perceptions change. The library is not neutral, and it never should be. Right-wing politicians and media have taken advantage of the myth of neutrality to malign libraries and their workers, and their rhetoric has been successful. The manufactured crisis over Critical Race Theory bled into a manufactured crisis about Comprehensive Sexuality [sic] Education, bled into a manufactured crisis about Social Emotional Learning, all rolled into the less-spoken-about ultimate goal of destabilizing public institutions in order to pour taxpayer money into private industry via voucher programs.

It sounds hyperbolic but…the impact is seen right here in these very surveys. The same parents who are comfortable with their children borrowing materials sing a different tune about the faith they have in these institutions when confronted with the fact they live in diverse communities.

Take the results from the first survey, which asked parents to express when they felt their children were ready for books on the following topics:

Suddenly, 15% of parents think no one under the age of 18 should have access to age-appropriate books with LGBTQ+ characters. That’s age-appropriate, and LGBTQ+ characters are no longer deemed appropriate for any child to access. We see smaller but still concerning numbers of parents deeming it never appropriate for those under 18 to access books written for them on the themes of race/racism, social justice, or puberty/sexual education.

What happened to the near-universal agreement that parents felt about comfort with their librarians recommending age-appropriate material and the comfort they felt about letting their children borrow materials? Successful rhetoric by the far right, married with the reality that when provided context, people show their bigotry more openly.

It only gets more troubling, though.

In almost 2:1 results, most parents thought mere access to books with LGBTQ+ characters had a neutral or negative effect on children.

Maybe it’s time to stop being shocked that when politicians use words like “LGBTQ+” in conjunction with “pornography” or “obscene” or “inappropriate” — a calculated, purposeful act — that has a direct impact on libraries and not just on the perceptions parents hold.

It trickles down in such a way that minors start to lose access to entire parts of their public libraries. Yes, the very same public libraries good liberals like Stephen King say that kids who have books banned at school can haul their butts to.

This week, it was Sumner County Public Libraries in Tennessee (where, earlier this year, one of the directors was fired for not being nice enough to library provocateur Kirk Cameron).

In some of the Sumner County Public Libraries, to even access entire parts of the public library, those under 18 need permission from a parent or guardian. They can’t get a research book for a paper at the public library but can drive to that library and can access porn right from the phones in their hands.

This is the permission form:

For all of the “we don’t ban books because kids can get those books at the bookstore or public library” contingent, the lies aren’t even good. They don’t like being called book banners because, they claim, it’s only the school libraries. We know this to be patently untrue.

For all of the “it’s only in bad states,” wake the hell up. It’s in your community, too, even if you’re choosing not to see it. We see it right in the survey results and in these weekly news roundups. Just read the comments on the above Twitter post.

Fascism isn’t all at once.

It’s slow and steady.

None of this is in the abstract.

We have had access to this and the proof now for years.

**Form and image are courtesy of the Sumner County Right to Read public Facebook group working to end the assault on their institutions.