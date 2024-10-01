Riot Headline New Hardcover and Paperback Books On Sale Today for 50% Off for Amazon Prime Members
Genre-Defying Horror, Cozy Comics, and More Library News

Today's round-up of literary links for librarians includes book adaptation news, recommendation lists, and more.

Hello, library friends! Before we jump into the post, I want to recognize the absolute devastation that Hurricane Helene has unleashed across the southeastern US, and how much support the libraries are going to have to provide in the aftermath. I hope your libraries have power and WiFi (or will have them restored soon), and I hope everyone stays safe.

Libraries & Librarians

We underfunded our libraries once, and it almost cost us World War II.

Censorship News

The right’s raid on libraries is so extreme, even the dictionary is under attack.

Activists fight against US prison censorship and book bans.

Why book bans have been so hard to stop.

People are supporting book sanctuaries despite politics: no one wants to be censored.

Stacey Abrams and LeVar Burton talk banned books on Abrams’ podcast.

The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund has a comprehensive list of banned and challenged comics.

Indie bookstore owners share their favorite banned books.

RA/Genre Resources

Zen Cho and Freya Marske on romance and romantasy.

Romance enters its Comic-Con phase.

Books & Authors in the News

Looking at Robert Caro’s The Power Broker after 50 years, and how it’s attracted a new wave of young fans in its later years.

Award News

Jhumpa Lahiri has declined an award from the Noguchi Museum in Queens in disapproval of the museum’s recent firing of three employees who wore kaffiyehs to signal solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

All Things Comics

Over 800 Pennsylvania schools are receiving copies of the graphic novel 1/6, which tells the story of what might have happened if the January 6th insurrection had been successful.

Garth Ennis, co-creator of The Boys comic book series, is launching a new horror comic imprint.

On the Riot

8 great new romance comics to satisfy your romantic heart.

New cozy comics, graphic novels, and manga to ease you into fall.

10 social-emotional learning comics for kids and tweens.

Audiophilia

Julia Roberts is narrating the audio version of Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown.

Pop Cultured

Beloved actress Dame Maggie Smith has died at 89. Also, please enjoy this amazing impersonation of Maggie Smith by one of my favorite Drag Race queens, BenDeLaCreme.

Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists

Children/Teens

10 of the best kids’ books about football.

Adults

6 thriller & horror novels set in hotels.

7 boundary-pushing horror novels by Latina writers.

30 books about witches for a spooky autumn read.

On the Riot

10 YA books about grief.

10 new YA books by Indigenous authors.

The most thought-provoking horror to read with your book club.

9 books to explain the 1990s.

The best haunted house romance books.

5 sapphic books about revenge on ex-boyfriends.

8 genre-defying horror novels.

12 LGBTQ+ retellings of Jane Austen.

17 books for book nerds.

8 thrillers & mysteries around reality TV.

Level Up (Library Reads)

Do you take part in Library Reads, the monthly list of best books selected by librarians only? We’ve made it easy for you to find eligible diverse titles to nominate. Kelly Jensen has a guide to discovering upcoming diverse books, and Edelweiss has a new catalog dedicated to diverse titles, which is managed by Early Word Galley Chatter Vicki Nesting. Check it out!

And Here’s a Cat Photo!

That’s all I have for today, folks. Check back on Friday for more library news!

—Katie McLain Horner, @kt_librarylady on Twitter.