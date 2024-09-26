Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

I’m not sure exactly what it takes to qualify as an Austenite, but having read all of her novels, including some of her juvenilia, I would hazard I’ve made it into the club. Hopefully I come close, anyway. From my first time reading and falling in love with Pride and Prejudice as a high schooler to discovering Persuasion in my early twenties, I’ve known that Jane Austen was a writer after my own heart. She captures dialogue and social interactions in a way that still feels genuine hundreds of years later, and her characters are unforgettable. Don’t get me wrong: I love Jane Austen’s novels, and I love them as is. Buuut as a huge fan of retellings from way back (looking at you, The True Story of the Three Little Pigs and Cinder Edna), I never say no to a good twist, especially if that twist involves taking a story I love and making it gay. So you can understand why I’m so excited about these 12 LGBTQ Jane Austen retellings.

These retellings range from historical to contemporary and feature reimaginings of every Jane Austen book except Lady Susan and her last, unfinished manuscript, Sanditon. There are more Pride and Prejudice and Emma retellings, which isn’t all that surprising considering how popular both of those novels are with modern readers. But whatever your favorite Austen novel, you’ll find a queer retelling here to fit your fancy.