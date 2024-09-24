Silvana Reyes is a Mexican book blogger. She enjoys all types of sub-genres, but loves a good love story. Romance fiction is her heart and joy and you might find her screaming about book releases on her Twitter account.

Oni Press From debut creator Junepurrr, comes the first printed edition of the smash-hit romantasy Webtoon SubZero!



Clove is the last remaining heir of her Cerulean Dragon clan, fighting in a seemingly endless war against the vast Crimson Empire. With no end to the war in sight, Clove agrees to a political marriage with the heir to the enemy Crimson Dragon clan, Prince Kyro. Now fighting in the world of her enemies and fighting a surprising attraction to Kyro, Clove discovers that achieving peace is far more dangerous than she could have ever imagined.

So, you’ve read most of the romance comics out there and want some new releases? I hear you loud and clear. Every month, season, and year, we are blessed with new comic releases, and I can’t deny that I love getting new content. One great genre in the category is romance comics. Down below, you’ll be able to find eight great new romance comics that will satisfy your romantic heart.

From rom-coms to spicy romance, there’s such a variety nowadays when it comes to romance comics, manga, manhwa, graphic novels, and more. Do you love fantasy? There’s a story about a girl who goes back in time to meet her boyfriend — who has forgotten her, obviously — in order to save him from his death. How about a cute rom-com? I’m sure we can find a romance comic featuring two dog owners with opposite personalities for you. There’s something for everyone!

These next new romance comics have been released recently or are about to be released very soon, so you don’t have to wait long. I included only the comics that had first-volume releases, so you can get to know these stories from the start. Some of these well-known titles are about to be released in print for the first time. Some others were first released on sites like Webtoon or Tapas, and I can tell you that many of us are waiting for the copies to arrive at our doors. It’s fair to say that the romance literary world has a lot to offer.

Under the Oak Tree by Suji Kim, P and namu Random House’s newest imprint, Inklore, has released Under the Oak Tree, one of the most popular webcomics out there right now. Not only that, but they have also blessed us with the webnovel in print format as well. The story follows Lady Maximilian, who is forced to marry Sir Riftan for one of her father’s schemes. After the wedding, Riftan leaves, and Maxi doesn’t see him for three years. When he returns, Maxi will learn how to become the mistress of this household as well as try her hardest to battle this attraction she feels for her estranged husband.

Pupposites Attract by Hono Natsuma If you’re a fan of romance and dogs, Pupposites Attract might become your new favorite manga. Opposites attract in this feel-good story about two dog owners who couldn’t be more different. Besides them being complete opposites, their dogs happen to contrast each other as well. This light-hearted comic brings joy, cuteness, and laughter into your life, so I highly recommend reading it when you need a pick-me-up. It won’t disappoint!

Kind of a Wolf by Machi Suehiro Kind of a Wolf features the villain of Fox-Colored Jealousy as a protagonist who is ready to find his own happily ever after. In this manga, Shiroki just wants to have a quiet life with his cat while he completes his university classes. This plan is not going as expected because of his loud and annoying neighbor, Hayato. Everything changes when his cat decides to climb onto Hayato’s balcony, and he finds something very unexpected.

Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn’t Remember Me by Eiko Mutsuhana and Gin Shirakawa This is a time-loop romance about a girl who dies alongside her boyfriend only to return to her seven-year-old self with the memories of her past life intact. The only thing missing is what killed them back then. For years, Oriana thinks about reuniting with her love, only to realize that Vincent doesn’t remember anything! Now, they’ll fall in love all over again — while she tries to save them both from their doom. Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn’t Remember Me pairs up fantasy and romance in a magical setting with mystery and intrigue that will have you trying to guess what’s going to happen in every new chapter.

Stay By My Side After the Rain by Shoko Rakuta This romance manga highlights one trope I love to read: the one who got away. Stay By My Side After the Rain follows office worker Kanade, who feels like he isn’t living his life to its fullest. When he reunites with an old high school classmate, his life suddenly takes a 180° turn. With Mashiro’s arrival, Kanade sees it as a second chance to go after the guy he had a crush on back in high school. But it’s clear they’re not the same people as back then, so will they be able to meet halfway? Find out what happens next in this Boy’s Love manga that is perfect for all the romantics at heart!

Finding Camellia by Manta Comics, Rebecca Sze, and Jin Jin Soye If we’re talking about great new romance comics that have come out recently, I have to mention Finding Camellia, a romance manhwa featuring a girl filled with a need for revenge to reclaim the life that was stolen from her. Previously published in Manta, Finding Camellia is finally having its print release! Expect drama, emotion, love, revenge, anger, and a story that will take you on a wild ride that is as entertaining as you can possibly imagine.

Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite by Julietta Suzuki (Oct. 1) Ready for a vampire romance? Then this is the romance comic you have to add to your TBR. Otaku Vampire’s Love Bite follows the life of Hina, a vampire who also happens to be an otaku. She adores Vampire Cross, an anime her dad introduced her to! After spending 30 years inside her house without ever leaving, she suddenly decides to move to Japan and live a true otaku life. There, one day she bumps into her grumpy neighbor, Kyuta, who happens to resemble her favorite Vampire Cross character.

Boys Gilding the Lily Shall Die!? by Yomogimochi (Sept. 24) Boys Gilding the Lily Shall Die!? is a high-school romance manga about a girl named Chihaya Katagiri who has always been her school’s brass band’s first trumpet until transfer student Hibiki Aikawa takes her spot. But even though this could be the spark that could make them start a rivalry between them, the two of them quickly grow closer instead.

