New Cozy Comics, Graphic Novels, and Manga to Ease You Into Fall
Warm golden leaves, cool brisk nights, and a cup full of spiced latte. ‘Tis the season for some cozy reads, and a bunch of new cozy comics, graphic novels, and manga have fallen into my lap. Whatever is a book nerd to do?!
Whether it’s fall, autumn, or simply cozy season, there’s no escaping the change in the weather. It’s like a barometer for my reading style. For me, each season has a distinct style. Winter is about horror, mysteries, and dark brooding with a touch of soulful reflection. Spring is romantic, funny, and full of crazy, boundless energy as the world wakes up. Summer warms up with light-hearted fun, good-time vibes, and location-specific dream holidays. But fall? That’s when we settle in for comfort cozy reads. Comics, graphic novels, and manga are my favourite style for cozy reading, encouraging me to slow down and appreciate the artwork telling the story. It’s a strange mix of genres, with the common theme being more about the journey than any destination. Think of warm hugs and chill afternoons when you are happy to spend time with yourself.
For the sake of continuity in writing, I’m going to use “comics” to include comic books and graphic novels. All of these books were recently released or soon to be released, spanning May 2024 and October 2024. If you’re willing to sift through some older lists, check out fellow this list of the Best Cozy Manga from last year.
New Cozy Comics to Share with Your Familiar
The Book of Purrs: Everyday Thoughts from Your Feline Friends by Luís Coelho (October 22)
This is an instant add to your wishlist. If you follow Coelho on IG (@purr.in.ink), you have already tasted what’s in store: a smooth cup of pumpkin spice latte sprinkled with the soft fuzzies of a cuddly kitten. It’s a short compilation of mini-comics, ranging from comedy to inspiration to ‘Come and cheer me up.’ Purrfect for snuggling under the covers as the days turn a little grey.
A Cat from Our World and the Forgotten Witch Vol. 3 by Hiro Kashiwaba
I picked up the English Volume 1 in January this year and fell in love with the cozy cottage witch vibes of this comic. The ‘forgotten witch’ is Jeanne, a lonely older witch who lives secluded in the forest. The ‘cat’ is Mew, accidentally summoned from Earth because Jeanne wanted some company. Mew is absolutely the star of the show, but partly because of how Mew copes with the wildlife that seems to be rebuilding around Jeanne. Just how powerful was she as a witch?
Woe: A Housecat’s Story of Despair by Lucy Knisley
Staying with the animal snuggles, Knisley introduces us to Linney, a dramatic and expressive pet. Linney was adopted as an older cat, with some pretty established behaviours instantly recognised by many pet owners. Knisley’s fondness for Linney is loud and clear; as loud as Linney questioning her menu options again. Word of warning: as all pets do, it will tug on your heartstrings. But it will still fill your heart with love for this very cozy pet.
A Slice of Life for Cozy Reading
Tokyo These Days by Taiyo Matsumoto
Good news: Volume 3 is available as you read this. Don’t stress if you haven’t read Volumes 1 and 2; both were released earlier in 2024. Volume 1 introduces Shiozawa, a manga editor who quits his job due to his shame in failing the business and disappointment in losing his passion. This slower-paced yet mature storytelling resonates on the note of contentment, and what it takes for us to reach that point.
Brownstone by Samuel Teer, art by Mar Julia
Summer was the opportunity for 14-year-old Almudena to reconnect with her estranged Guatemalan father, Xavier, while he renovated his broken-down brownstone home. It’s no easy task, but one softened when we look back on summer from the cozy comforts of fall. This is a story about Almudena reconnecting with her cultural identity, with a wide array of characters to nudge her along the way.
Lunar Boy by Jes Wibowo and Cin Wibowo
If ‘Queer Kids from Space’ was a subgenre, my shelves would be dedicated to it. This story is so freakin’ cute! Indu is a boy from the moon, struggling to ‘fit in’ on Earth. It’s a story about finding your place, your identity, and eventually, your family. The creators, Jacinta and Jessica, are twin sisters from Indonesia, who have woven their home and family into this beautiful story. There is so much love and support woven into this story, I genuinely felt like I could reach in and hug the characters.
Cozy Supernatural Magic
Taxi Ghost: A Graphic Novel by Sophie Escabasse
This one falls squarely in the ‘cozy ghost stories’ category. Adèle can see ghosts, and interact with them. It was a ‘gift’ that came with puberty, apparently. Those ghosts often need a lift across town. Whether or not Adèle wants to, she is now part of the ghost community, riding with them in her sister’s car across town and learning about their histories and their connection with home.
Morgana & Oz Vol.1 by Miyuli
Autumn is perfect for cozy comics, especially those with a touch of the supernatural. Morgana is a witch, and Oz is a vampire. Unfortunately, they come from rival clans and thus are sworn enemies and all that jazz. Nuff said, right? It’s a meet-cute Romeo & Juliet with a touch of the supernatural…but then the witch turns the boy into a cute kitty. I love Morgana’s chaotic spells and naivety! Vol.1 collects episodes 1-19 from the original WEBTOON series, with more to come soon.
Cozy Comics are Good for Your Mental Health
Crazy Like a Fox: Adventures in Schizophrenia by Christi Furnas
This is an autobiographical-inspired graphic novel about mental health and schizophrenia. The crux of the story is that Fox is not okay, but Fox is working on it. There’s something cozy and comforting in seeing how others are working on it. It’s a humble glimpse into a life with schizophrenia without the need to explain it.
Romance Can Be Cozy
Sunhead by Alex Assan
This debut comic comes out of the starting block with a coming-of-age story exploring the blurred lines between friendships and relationships. I love the minimalist approach to text, with the art telling much of the story. Rotem and Ayala begin as two girls connecting over their favourite vampire romance series, Sunrise. It is a slow-build study of how our friendships and relationships can shape who we are and what we can bring to them.
Fall is also a busy time in the book publishing business. Plenty of new books, both cozy and otherwise, are scheduled to be released over the coming months, promising plenty of excellent reading options!