5 Sapphic Books About Getting Revenge on Ex-Boyfriends

A common way to market books is the comp: think “Bring It On meets How to Train Your Dragon” or “Buffy, but even more queer”. (I made those up, but I would read both.) One surprising comp I’ve been seeing a lot lately is to John Tucker Must Die, which was a teen movie that came out in 2006 to a so-so reception. It’s about three girls who realize they’ve been dating the same guy — John Tucker, obviously — and band together to plot their revenge. The movie may not have stood the test of time, but the premise has. In fact, I have five sapphic books to recommend that more or less share that basic plot, but they improve it by having the ex-girlfriends fall in love with each other, which I think we can all agree is an upgrade.

Most of these are YA — which makes sense, since John Tucker is a teen movie — but they range from contemporary to romance to fantasy and even a vampire story. Some of them take their revenge and the threat of the ex seriously, while others are treated more as a zany plot point or background to the real action. They all came out within the last five years, with one publishing later this year. Let me know in the comments if you know of any more sapphic books with this premise!