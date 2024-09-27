R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website .

Sure, your house is haunted, but any haunted house can be fixed, exorcised, or cured with enough time, attention, and persistence. Much like a good relationship, sometimes someone comes around who is willing to pay enough attention to make things work. Including making a haunted house a cozy home.

Maybe the pandemic kept us all indoors for too long and we started to personify the home into a living, breathing thing. Maybe it’s our way of unpacking our frustration with rising home prices. After all, everyone loves a deal—even if it comes with a ghost or two. Whatever the appeal is, there are a surprising number of haunted house romances hitting the shelves recently.

In light of this haunted development, it is my obligation to share the best haunted house romance books. For the sake of this list, a haunted house is an umbrella term for a house with ghosts, a sentient house, a cursed house, or a house people believe is haunted. Quite a few are specifically haunted Scottish castles. I will warn you no one’s love interest is a house in any of these books; however, I will, in fact, read that romance if it exists.

Get ready to fall in love and solve some haunted house mysteries in the best haunted house romance books.

Frightfully Lovely Haunted House Romance Books

Looking for Love in All the Haunted Places by Claire Kann When Lucky Hart gets hired to live in a haunted house for 30 days on reality TV with famed paranormal investigator Maverick, she knows she has one chance to prove this is what she is meant to do. Lucky’s always been able to read people’s core personalities, so she knows being a parapsychologist is right for her even though it’s isolated her from friends and family. Lucky will stop at nothing to uncover her new home’s secrets alongside the daytime film crew who are starting to feel like family. Especially since she cannot get Maverick and his wonderful daughter Rebel off her mind. She just hopes that her ESP, asexuality, and haunted house will not scare them off first.

Do Your Worst by Rosie Danan You know it’s bad when workplace arguments between the professional curse breaker and disgraced archeologist are tense enough to tempt a cursed Scottish castle to retaliate. American curse breaker Riley Rhodes has a matrilineal talent she is looking to professionalize. Breaking an infamous curse will put her on the map—as long as the stubbornly rational and attractive archeologist, Clark Edgeware, doesn’t get in her way. Clark needs this job to go well if he ever wants to redeem his doomed career and he won’t let a charlatan ruin it. But as increasingly dangerous accidents occur on the property, the two realize they might just have to get along if they want to survive long enough to finish their jobs.