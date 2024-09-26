10 Young Adult Books About Grief

Jeffrey Davies is a professional introvert and writer with imposter syndrome whose work spans the worlds of pop culture, books, music, feminism, and mental health. In addition to Book Riot, his writing has appeared on HuffPost, Collider, PopMatters, Spectrum Culture, and other places. Find him on his website and follow him on Twitter @teeveejeff and Instagram @jeffreyreads . He is also the co-host of a Gilmore Girls podcast, Coffee With a Shot of Cynicism .

Some of the best books I’ve read dealing with the complexities of grief and mental health have not been written for an audience of mature adults ready to soak up every word. Indeed, to me, there is no better selection of books about grief than those written and marketed to the young adult (YA) literature crowd.

Although on paper, the YA genre is catered towards readers between the ages of 12 and 18—and they, no doubt, provide safe spaces to work out complex issues for kids that fall within that age range—they’re also great to read them well into your 20s or 30s. Sure, you might relate less to the experiences of teenagers and young adults once you’re past the period of emerging adulthood—but even as mental health becomes less stigmatized with each passing year, it’s still difficult to find decent books dealing with concepts like grief written for adults. They no doubt exist, but there’s nothing like a young adult novel to remind you of what it’s like to feel too much, whether in the face of tragedy or just simply in everyday life, and those themes do not have an age range.