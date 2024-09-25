8 Thrillers and Mysteries Around Reality TV

Elisa Shoenberger has been building a library since she was 13. She loves writing about all aspects of books from author interviews, antiquarian books, archives, and everything in between. She also writes regularly for Murder & Mayhem and Library Journal. She's also written articles for Huffington Post, Boston Globe, WIRED, Slate, and many other publications. When she's not writing about reading, she's reading and adventuring to find cool new art. She also plays alto saxophone and occasionally stiltwalks. Find out more on her website or follow her on Twitter @vogontroubadour.

It’s been 24 years since the first season of the reality survival show Survivor aired. I remember tuning in with my parents to the finale; we were all curious as to what the fuss was all about. Unfortunately, the finale didn’t make much sense to my family and me since we hadn’t seen any other episodes. Little did we know that this new format, the reality show, would take off.

Over the years, many people predicted that the reality show would fade away or be sued into oblivion for damage and death. (The popular theory was that someone would die or be seriously injured on the X-Factor and that would be that). And yet, it’s 2024 and reality television is going strong. Now it’s more than just survival shows and includes everything from baking and cooking shows to fashion and dating shows.