Shark Week Reading Lists, and More!

Is AI the bitter end or the lucrative future of publishing?

It’s time for this week’s Collection Development Corner, where we have Shark Week reading lists, mood-based reading recommendations, and more!

Publishers Weekly has their Children’s Preview for fall 2024.

The NYT Book Review is everything book criticism shouldn’t be.

New York Times has the most memorable literary moments of the last 25 years.

A new posthumous Zora Neale Hurston novel is coming in January 2025.

Viola Davis and James Patterson are co-writing a novel.

Josh Gad is publishing a memoir in 2025.

Here’s the cover reveal for Rebecca Yarros’ Onyx Storm.

Cosmo has the cover reveal for Amal El-Mohtar’s debut solo novella, The River Has Roots.

The Millions has released their Great Summer 2024 Preview.

LitHub has Part 2 of their Most Anticipated Books of 2024 list.

Weekly picks from Crime Reads, LitHub, New York Times, Parade.

July picks from Amazon, Autostraddle, AV Club, Ebony, Goodreads, The Guardian (crime/thriller), Reactor (fantasy, sci-fi).

What Your Patrons Are Hearing About

The Heart in Winter – Kevin Barry (New York Times, Washington Post)

Long Island Compromise – Taffy Brodesser-Akner (New York Times, Washington Post)

The Long Run: A Creative Inquiry – Stacey D’Erasmo (New York Times, Washington Post)

True Gretch: What I’ve Learned About Life, Leadership, and Everything in Between – Gretchen Whitmer (USA Today, Washington Post)

RA/Genre Resources

84 new mood-based reading recommendations across genres.

Why paranormal romance has readers swooning.

Humor in serial killer novels.

The rise of cozy fantasy.

The second coming of the sports novel.

Where is all the sad boy literature?

Picture books are for readers of all ages.

On the Riot

10 of the best new nonfiction books to read for Disability Pride Month.

The best debut books of the summer, according to indie booksellers.

Book Riot’s Best Books of 2024, so far.

The best new weekly releases, and the best new LGBTQ weekly releases.

12 book club picks for July 2024.

All Things Comics

Random House is buying Boom! Studios.

On the Riot

The best Summer 2024 YA graphic novels and comics.

Audiophilia

AudioFile’s July 2024 Earphones Award winners have been announced.

8 great Spanish audiobooks for kids.

On the Riot

8 of the best new romance audiobooks.

How to get kids excited about audiobooks.

Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists

Children/Teens

13 picture books to spark outdoor adventures.

Breakthrough books to reach reluctant readers.

5 Shark Week books for kids.

5 YA SFF books featuring teenaged reincarnated deities.

Adventure-filled YA road trip books.

Adults

The New York Times has released their list of the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century. And here are how the polled authors voted.

33 cookbooks that everyone should own.

10 books to read when you can’t stop thinking about that ex.

Parade and Barnes & Noble have the best picks for your Shark Week reading needs.

8 baseball books for restless fans.

5 of the best novels about celebrity culture.

6 creepy novels about stalking & obsession.

10 historical fiction novels to transport you.

8 novels about toxic relationships.

5 powerful trans memoirs.

8 books that will change your perspective.

20 series starters that will hook you.

19 enchanting books about witches.

On the Riot

8 of the best books about perimenopause.

10 of the best books for Gen Z readers.

11 books that will keep you up reading.

The best narrative nonfiction for your summer reading pile.

8 compelling modern cultural histories.

9 true crime books about obsessions.

Small-town horror novels.

BIPOC books to read for Disability Pride Month.

Swoony historical romances like Bridgerton.

Level Up (Library Reads)

Do you take part in Library Reads, the monthly list of best books selected by librarians only? We’ve made it easy for you to find eligible diverse titles to nominate. Kelly Jensen has a guide to discovering upcoming diverse books, and Edelweiss has a new catalog dedicated to diverse titles, which is managed by Early Word Galley Chatter Vicki Nesting. Check it out!

