BIPOC Books to Read for Disability Pride Month

Let me just start off by saying that if Talia Hibbert’s Brown Sister series has no fans, it means I’ve left this earthly plane. Get a Life, Chloe Brown starts the series off with the oldest Brown sister, Chloe, who is a chronically ill computer geek who has decided she needs to “get a life.” This life Chloe envisions involves stepping out of her comfort zone by doing things like having fun, carefree sex, traveling, and just being overall more spontaneous. She starts by moving out of her family’s bougie mansion and continues by enlisting the help of Red, a tattooed motorcycle-riding artist (yes, girl). And help her he does — into things, and out of other things, if you know what I mean.

After this one, you have to read the other books in the series, Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Act Your Age, Eve Brown, which both feature disability in different ways.