12 Book Club Picks For July 2024, From Reese’s Book Club to Roxane Gay’s

Summer is in full swing, and a bunch of great book clubs have announced their July picks! Every month I look forward to these selections because I enjoy seeing what people are excited about, if multiple book clubs picked the same book, and adding a bunch of new books to my TBR list. As always, I’ve selected different book clubs that all have some virtual component—most are completely virtual—and allow you to participate as much or as little as feels right for you and your reading life.

This month, there is a wide range of books selected, offering a wonderful reading list, and certainly, at least one book is a great fit for you. What have these 12 book clubs chosen this month? There’s an emotional YA novel set in California, a queer horror novel set in the ’90s, a sex therapist’s sexuality guide, a novel by an author who writes in a different genre each book, and a take-down-the-patriarchy reimagined fairy tale!