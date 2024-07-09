10 of the Best Books for Gen Z Readers

As someone born in 1997 and thus one of the oldest members of Generation Z, I have mixed feelings about how much your generation really influences your personality. On one hand, I think many people want the same things — to have a happy, fulfilling life and to see their loved ones do the same — and that those from different generations are probably more alike than they seem. But I do think that the stage of life we’re in and the challenging landscape we’ve grown up in gives us desires and concerns that are unique to those our age, which is why I’ve put together this list of the best books for Gen Z readers.

With a variety of fiction and nonfiction, the 10 books ahead are some of the best books for Gen Z readers. Because Gen Z encompasses such a wide spectrum of ages (the oldest of us are 27, and the youngest are 11), I’ve built this list for a specific range within Gen Z. The focus here is skewed towards the older end of the generation, who are in their early adult years and often seeking guidance on how to live a meaningful and independent life.