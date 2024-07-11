Random House to Buy Boom! Studios

Wednesday, Random House Publishing Group announced it had agreed to buy Boom! Studios, a comic and graphic novel publisher. Boom! Studios was founded in 2005, and is responsible for titles like Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR and Lumberjanes.

With Random House’s acquisition, Boom! Studios is expected to maintain its editorial independence, and Disney is selling its small stake in the comic publisher that it had obtained in 2017.

Sources say the sale should close by the end of the summer.

To read more on the acquisition, visit Publishers Weekly or The Hollywood Reporter.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.