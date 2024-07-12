Best Narrative Nonfiction for Your Summer Reading Pile

Jaime Herndon finished her MFA in nonfiction writing at Columbia, after leaving a life of psychosocial oncology and maternal-child health work. She is a writer, editor, and book reviewer who drinks way too much coffee. She is a new-ish mom, so the coffee comes in extra handy. Twitter: @IvyTarHeelJaime

Have you ever read nonfiction that reads like a thriller or like the most immersive novel? That’s narrative nonfiction! Narrative nonfiction uses various craft elements to create a story, not merely a reporting of events. The prose is usually written in a compelling, descriptive literary style while still preserving the facts of the story.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil and Into Thin Air are perfect examples of this, along with The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. All of these are true stories, but when you read the book, the authors are pure storytellers, allowing you to lose yourself in the book. They’re great books to read when you’re not sure what you want or if you need to break out of a reading slump.