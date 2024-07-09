The Best New Book Releases Out July 9, 2024

I don’t read many political books, so maybe my saying this one feels so refreshing isn’t worth much — but it does. In it, Betches Media cofounder Sami Sag and former counsel to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Emily Amick combine political involvement and self-help. They show how becoming more civically engaged is a way to show yourself — and your community — love. Showing up and voting on your beliefs on how to make our democracy better and not giving in to the despair so many feel surrounding modern politics is a way to claim your place in your world. They address the apathy and doomscrolling that plagues current discussions about politics, offer tips on how people can become involved in ways that fit them, particularly (there’s a nice tie-in for the astrology girlies), advise on making action plans, give basic info, and even include some nice book club discussion questions.