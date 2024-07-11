The Best Debut Books of the Summer, According to Indie Booksellers

Every year, the American Booksellers Association puts together a team of booksellers from across the U.S. to pick the most exciting debut books of the year. They sort through the deluge of new titles out to find the gems that booksellers and readers need to know about. Breaking into the publishing industry as a debut author is difficult, and the Indies Introduce list helps to elevate these books.

The Indies Introduce list is split into Adult Debuts and Kids’ Debuts. Here are the Indies Introduce picks for the best adult debuts of Summer/Fall 2024. Most of these have been featured on Book Riot before, so I’ve included some of our coverage for each. For the books that haven’t been featured here, I’ve included booksellers’ blurbs from the ABA.