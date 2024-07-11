10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books to Read for Disability Pride Month

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

Happy Disability Pride Month! Now through the entire month of July, Disability Pride recognizes and honors disabled, chronically ill, neurodivergent, and Deaf people. In the United States, Disability Pride is held every July because, on July 26th, 1990, congress passed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the first legislation of its kind to protect disabled people’s rights in the United States. Although it’s not officially recognized nationally, Disability Pride Month is still celebrated across the country, and several major cities hold Disability Pride parades to honor the occasion.

Of course, for those of us here on the bookish internet, this means plenty of recommendations for books by disabled authors. Disabled people write in every genre — like Rivers Solomon’s speculative fiction or Talia Hibbert’s romance novels — but every Disability Pride, I’m drawn to true stories. There’s something special about reading disabled folks sharing their life experiences. As a chronically ill disabled person, I read these authors’ books and feel seen, validated, and less alone.