The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This week, the bestseller lists can’t come to an agreement about what’s flying off the shelves. Many titles were on two of the five biggest bestseller lists, but only one made it onto all of the top 10s, and just two appeared on four of the top 10s. The new additions this week, all of them only on three of the lists, are: Dune, thanks to the release of the Dune: Part Two movie this month; Tana French’s newest mystery, The Hunter; and a history of the tech industry/memoir from Kara Swisher, one of the most prominent tech reporters in Burn Book: A Tech Love Story.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are This Could Be Us by Kennedy Ryan, The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul, and Solito: A Memoir by Javier Zamora.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah (Publishers Weekly #1, USA Today #1, NYT #1, Amazon #1, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Publishers Weekly #3, USA Today #5, Amazon #4, Indie Bestsellers #1)
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Publishers Weekly #8, NYT #4, Amazon #5, USA Today #7)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Dune by Frank Herbert (USA Today #2, Amazon #3, Indie Bestsellers #2)
The Hunter by Tana French (USA Today #4, NYT #2, Indie Bestsellers #2)
Burn Book: A Tech Love Story by Kara Swisher (NYT #8, Amazon #5, Indie Bestsellers #5)
Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros (USA Today #5, Amazon #6, Indie Bestsellers #8)
