The 8 Best Nonfiction Books of 2023 That You Need To Read in 2024

Nonfiction has become one of my absolute favorite categories to read in, especially in the last few years, so I am excited to highlight the best nonfiction of 2023. It has been a good year for expanding one’s reading horizons, and like many other readers, I like to review the “best of” lists on an annual basis. While I never actually read every single book I find on these lists, reading about them gives me that vicarious thrill I’m seeking and helps me narrow down the ideal choices to add to my ridiculously long TBR.

For my own list full of topics I love, I found that there were a number of academics represented, and they fell into two disciplines: sociology and anthropology. Since both disciplines care greatly about what makes us human and how human beings form communities and societies together, this came as no surprise to me. I am regularly looking for reassurance that humanity has a future together and that our collective future could be, well, more humane. Given the way things are going in the world at the moment, I am going to cling to that hope for dear life. If you could use some reassurance along with a healthy dose of reality, too, then take a look at eight of the best nonfiction books of 2023 that you need to add to your 2024 TBR.