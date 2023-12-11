The History of [Thing] in [Number] Things: 2023 Microhistories

For a reading dilettante like me, one kind of book catches my attention faster than any other. I need to know nothing about the author, subject, or publisher. If you put out a book with a titling scheme even close to “a history of [thing] in [x] things” I will consider reading your book.

It offers me the range of an encyclopedia but also the depth of expertise. It offers the reading cadence of a collection of short stories or essays, with a more sustained engagement of a history. I don’t really have to follow an underlying argument of overarching narrative: each entry tends to have a beginning, middle, and end. And then on to the next. This buffet-like quality leads me to try things I generally wouldn’t consider; after all, it is more a sampling than a smorgasbord, and more times than not, I end up serving myself much more than I would have thought.