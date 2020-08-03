Welcome to Women’s Suffrage Day!

Happy anniversary to the 19th amendment and women’s suffrage! A century ago, this amendment enshrined the voting rights of women in the United States. As we continue to work toward making sure voting rights are available to all US citizens, join us in taking a day to dive into the fight for suffrage, feminism, and women’s voting rights around the world. We’ve got poetry, biographies, picture books, and so much more!

Let’s dive in, shall we?

Today Anti-Suffragette Literature: Not So Different From Modern Media After All How the anti suffrage movement showed up in literature of the day, and how we can still find this sentiment in some of today's media.

Today Learn About Women’s Suffrage Movements Across the Globe We often hear about women's suffrage in the U.S. and UK, but what about elsewhere? Learn about women's suffrage movements across the globe with these books.

Today Young People Have Always Been Radicals: Suffrage in YA Fiction Young adult books featuring girls and women fighting for voting rights illustrate how taking hold of one’s own life instead of following what’s written can be empowering and enlightening for young readers. But they also showcase much more about the women’s movement than many historical books found in classrooms, both the good and the bad sides.

Today 11 Great Biographies of U.S. Suffragists Get to know, and take inspiration from, some of the leaders of the women's suffrage movement with these biographies about U.S. suffragists.

Today 6 Books to Bring Together Women’s Suffrage and Labor Movements Explore the ties between the women's suffrage movement and labor activism through these books about walkouts and disasters and Black women's labor activism.

Today Poetry From the Suffrage Movement We're sharing a bunch of really rad poetry from the women's suffrage movement to get you amped up and ready to take on the world.

Today What’s She Got In Her Pocketses? Women’s Suffrage and Pockets How are pockets and women's suffrage related? Take a look at pockets in women's fashion as well as literary and historical media about women's pockets.

Today 5 Books About the Influence of Black Women in the Suffrage Movement Celebrate the Black women who influenced the suffrage movement and understood that the fight against sexism had to be inclusive.