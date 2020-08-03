Welcome to Women’s Suffrage Day!
Happy anniversary to the 19th amendment and women’s suffrage! A century ago, this amendment enshrined the voting rights of women in the United States. As we continue to work toward making sure voting rights are available to all US citizens, join us in taking a day to dive into the fight for suffrage, feminism, and women’s voting rights around the world. We’ve got poetry, biographies, picture books, and so much more!
Let’s dive in, shall we?
Anti-Suffragette Literature: Not So Different From Modern Media After All
How the anti suffrage movement showed up in literature of the day, and how we can still find this sentiment in some of today's media.
Learn About Women’s Suffrage Movements Across the Globe
We often hear about women's suffrage in the U.S. and UK, but what about elsewhere? Learn about women's suffrage movements across the globe with these books.
Young People Have Always Been Radicals: Suffrage in YA Fiction
Young adult books featuring girls and women fighting for voting rights illustrate how taking hold of one’s own life instead of following what’s written can be empowering and enlightening for young readers. But they also showcase much more about the women’s movement than many historical books found in classrooms, both the good and the bad sides.
11 Great Biographies of U.S. Suffragists
Get to know, and take inspiration from, some of the leaders of the women's suffrage movement with these biographies about U.S. suffragists.
6 Books to Bring Together Women’s Suffrage and Labor Movements
Explore the ties between the women's suffrage movement and labor activism through these books about walkouts and disasters and Black women's labor activism.
Poetry From the Suffrage Movement
We're sharing a bunch of really rad poetry from the women's suffrage movement to get you amped up and ready to take on the world.
What’s She Got In Her Pocketses? Women’s Suffrage and Pockets
How are pockets and women's suffrage related? Take a look at pockets in women's fashion as well as literary and historical media about women's pockets.
5 Books About the Influence of Black Women in the Suffrage Movement
Celebrate the Black women who influenced the suffrage movement and understood that the fight against sexism had to be inclusive.
8 Books About the History of Women’s Suffrage in America
Deepen your knowledge of the history of women's suffrage in America with these nonfiction books about women striving for equal rights.