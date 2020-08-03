Welcome to Women’s Suffrage Day!

Happy anniversary to the 19th amendment and women’s suffrage! A century ago, this amendment enshrined the voting rights of women in the United States. As we continue to work toward making sure voting rights are available to all US citizens, join us in taking a day to dive into the fight for suffrage, feminism, and women’s voting rights around the world. We’ve got poetry, biographies, picture books, and so much more!

Let’s dive in, shall we?

Young People Have Always Been Radicals: Suffrage in YA Fiction

Young adult books featuring girls and women fighting for voting rights illustrate how taking hold of one’s own life instead of following what’s written can be empowering and enlightening for young readers. But they also showcase much more about the women’s movement than many historical books found in classrooms, both the good and the bad sides.

