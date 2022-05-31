QUIZ: Which Book is the Title of Your Life Story?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Have you ever played the game where you sit around with a group of friends and share what you would title your life story? It can be a fun boredom buster. That said, the results aren’t always exactly what you would call publication worthy. But real people write books about their lives all the time and are faced with the same question. What is the title of your life story? From Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking to Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood and everything in between, memoirs and autobiographies need to evoke interest and a theme from title alone. And that can be easier said than done! How do you sum up a life — or even a small, impactful portion of one — into a single title?

That might be a serious question for authors of memoirs and publishers, but for us together here in this post, it’s a fun one we can play around with. After all, why shouldn’t a quiz decide the title of your hypothetical, make-believe memoir? Instead of spending hours pondering your best options, just answer a few fun, bookish questions and you’ll receive a book title worthy of publication! Because, in fact, each of these carefully curated titles are from published books you might already know and love. So click on through to take the quiz and then keep reading below to see (spoiler) all the possible quiz results.